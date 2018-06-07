Bored of green and black tea? Try blue tea with its miraculous health benefits

Sweet to taste, with a beautiful azure blue hue, blue tea has various health benefits. Sweet to taste, with a beautiful azure blue hue, blue tea has various health benefits.

You must have definitely come across green tea and black tea, unless you have been living under a rock, but have you ever heard of blue tea? Made out of butterfly pea flowers, Blue tea (aparajita) is named after its beautiful azure hue. Often mistaken for Oolong tea that is a cross between black and green tea, it is partially oxidised during the production process to give it its characteristic taste.

While we are introduced to new tea varieties almost every day, not many tea blends survive. Green tea might be the most popular at the moment, even though it takes some time to get used to it, owing to its bitter taste. But the floral blue tea has a sweet and earthy flavour that is much easier on the palate.

Sunil Saha, founder of Blue Tea India shares exciting tidbits about the flavour and its health benefits.

What are the health benefits of blue tea?

Blue tea is a memory booster

The sudden interest that blue tea has garnered can be attributed to the memory-boosting properties it is believed to have. Studies have shown that the blue pea flowers (Clitoria ternatea) can assist with memory and brain function as the flowers help increase Acetylcholine (a neurotransmitter).

It helps relieve anxiety

Studies show that a high dosage of blue pea flowers have had beneficial anxiolytic effects in animal and has helped the body deal with stressors.

It helps relieve asthma

Blue tea can help give relief from cough, cold and asthma, as it acts as an expectorant. In other words, helps clear the mucus from airways, lungs and trachea.

It can help bring down fever

Blue tea is believed to aid in bringing down the fever by dilating the blood vessels right beneath the skin. This would enable the air to cool the blood more easily.

It helps in the treatment of diabetes

Butterfly pea flowers help inhibit glucose uptake from food and thus, help treat type II diabetes.

Super high in antioxidants

The rich colour of blue tea indicates the high quantity of antioxidants in it. Antioxidants reduce the risk of cell damage, they are also known to slow down the effects of ageing on skin and hair.

It is anti-inflammatory

The blue flowers are rich in flavonoids, which are powerful antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties. They also help boost immunity.

So, would you make the switch to blue tea? Let us know in the comments below.

