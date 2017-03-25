Big B campaigns for tuberculosis-free India

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has voiced support for a government campaign that works towards a tuberculosis-free India.
“I support Minister of Health for TB free India,” Amitabh tweeted on Friday, which was observed as World Tuberculosis Day.
The 74-year-old thespian, who is a survivor of tuberculosis, added: “Incomplete treatment leads to TB becoming Drug-Resistant.”
He even urged his fans and followers not to leave the treatment mid-way.
“TB itni badi bimari nahi jo pakad mein na aa sakey (It is not such a big disease that it cannot be diagnosed and cured). Join India vs TB. Pledge support for TB free India,” he said.
J P Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare launched #India vs TB, TB- Free India campaign featuring Amitabh, ambassador for TB-Free India.
The five-part campaign talks about early identification of symptoms, importance of treatment completion, MDR TB and social impact of TB on families and children. The campaign theme #IndiavsTB symbolises India’s fight against TB and “TB Harega, Desh Jeetega”.
