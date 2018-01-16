Benefits of sesame seeds for skin, health

Sesame seeds promotes glowing skin and helps in healing skin. (Source: File Photo) Sesame seeds promotes glowing skin and helps in healing skin. (Source: File Photo)

Sesame seeds have health benefits— while the antioxidant properties present in the seeds help in anti-ageing, the rich omega fatty acids content triggers hair growth, say experts. Nmami Agarwal, Nutritionist and Amit Sarda, Managing Director at Soulflower, have shared a few inputs:

* It promotes glowing skin and helps in healing skin. Sesame seeds help the skin remain warm and moist. They are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that are vital in healing redness and other facial skin issues by getting rid of pathogens and other agents causing skin infections.

Mix one tablespoon olive oil and two tablespoons of powdered sesame seeds. Apply this mixture on your face after dampening it. Follow the same exercise once or twice a week.

* Benefits of sesame are not only for skin, but also for hair. It is said to trigger hair growth by nourishing the roots with its rich omega fatty acids content. It also helps in moisturising the scalp and improves blood circulation to rejuvenate hair follicles.

Add two teaspoons of sesame oil to 2-3 drops of rosemary essential oil and one tablespoon of aloe vera gel. Apply this mixture on your scalp and massage gently with circular motions for twice or thrice a week and rinse your hair with a chemical-free shampoo and conditioner.

* They contain the highest amount of oil contents as compared to any other seed which is healthy to consume. It helps in removing the dental plaque and boosts our oral health.

* Sesame seeds enhance our digestive health by relieving constipation.

* It is also beneficial for people who are under radiation treatments for cancer.

* The components of sesame seeds, like magnesium, helps in maintaining the level of insulin and glucose and reduces the chances of diabetes. The rich magnesium content is also ideal to reduce hypertension.

* Sesame seeds also contain anti-aging properties which nourish the hair and avoid the hair greying.

* It also reduces the inflammation in joints, bones and muscles. But remember not to consume the excessive amount of sesame seeds because too much of anything is not good for our health.

* With the presence of natural antioxidants and natural SPF, sesame keeps the skin protected from the sun’s UV rays as well as protects it from free radicals. Sesame has been traditionally used in several therapies worldwide for these properties.

