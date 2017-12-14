As many as 38% people have symptoms of mental health difficulties: Survey

The survey findings highlighted that 52 per cent people showed psychological difficulties which may be warning signs of mental disorders. (Source: File Photo) The survey findings highlighted that 52 per cent people showed psychological difficulties which may be warning signs of mental disorders. (Source: File Photo)

According to a survey, as many as 38 per cent people show some significant signs of mental health difficulties and require immediate professional medical assistance to know the actual well-being of their mental health. The survey conducted by Cosmos Institute of Mental health And Behavioural Sciences (CIMBS) during the last week of November and witnessed over 50,000 unique participation.

The main objective of the survey was to create awareness about mental health issues among readers and make them aware about the existing risks. In the survey, the participants had to respond to 10 questions, especially designed by CIMBS, in order to test the mental health risks of users.

“With the rising prevalence of mental illnesses, the society’s focus needs to shift on not just treating these disorders but also to effectively detect them at an early stage and also towards promoting mental health. The survey has been prepared to allow people to self-rate and help become aware of early signs of any mental health issue,” said Dr Sameer Kalani, Consultant Psychiatrist at CIMBS, New Delhi.

As per the survey, only 8 per cent people reported of not having any symptoms of mental health difficulties.

The survey findings highlighted that 52 per cent people showed psychological difficulties which may be warning signs of mental disorders. While making moderate changes in health and lifestyle may help in some cases, if the symptoms persist for a long time or impact one’s quality of life, one may need to consult a mental health professional for assessment and help at the earliest.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd