Almonds may boost cardiovascular health in diabetic Indians

Including almonds in the diet may significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases in Indians with type 2 diabetes and improve their general health, a first-of-its-kind study released today here claims. Almond consumption as part of a healthy diet may help improve glycemic and cardiovascular measures and lead to better health in type 2 diabetes patients, researchers said.

“India is known as the diabetes capital of the world, with the incidence of type 2 diabetes currently reaching epidemic proportions,” researchers wrote in the study published in the journal Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders. Once deemed a disease of the affluent, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes now cuts across all social, demographic and age groups, they said.

They attribute this higher and earlier incidence of type 2 diabetes in part to the “South Asian phenotype,” a genetic

predisposition that makes Indians more susceptible to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. Dr Anoop Misra, Director, Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases, Diabetes Foundation India (DFI) and Dr Seema Gulati, Chief Project Officer (Nutrition) at DFI analysed if including almonds, already a familiar food in the Indian diet, may help

improve glycemic control and cardiovascular risk factors associated with type 2 diabetes within an Indian population. “This is the first free-living study to demonstrate the health benefits of including almonds in the diet among Asian Indians with type 2 diabetes,” said Gulati, lead researcher for the study.

“Our findings add to the body of research showing the value of almonds, particularly among Indians who already

believe in the goodness of almonds,” Gulati said. “Almonds are traditional snack for Indians; however, for the first time we have been able to prove its scientific all round benefits in patients with diabetes. We now have confidence in prescribing it to all patients as mid-meal healthy snacks,” Misra added.

The researchers recruited adults in Delhi, aged 25 to 70, all of whom had type 2 diabetes and elevated cholesterol

levels, to participate in the study. During a three-week run-in period, participants ate a standard diet compliant with the dietary guidelines for Asian Indians and appropriate for diabetes. During this period, participants were also asked to walk for 45 minutes at least five days a week to standardise their physical activity and were instructed to maintain the same level of activity for the rest of the study. There were 50 participants who completed the study

commissioned by the Almond Board of California in collaboration with DFI.