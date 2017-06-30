Alia Bhatt reveals her diet secrets with celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar

Alia Bhatt busts food fads with Rujuta Diwekar! (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook) Alia Bhatt busts food fads with Rujuta Diwekar! (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook)

Alia Bhatt is known for her stellar performances but these days she is also a role model to a lot of fans, considering her dedication to health and fitness. Recently, the 24-year-old teamed up with celebrity dietician Rujuta Diwekar for a chatty Facebook live session where she revealed her body secrets.

Making a bold statement, Bhatt shed light on what to focus in life and said, “No boy is worth starving for!” The actress also confessed that it is the first principle of her rule book. Shattering the concept of following the food trends online, she said, “Everyone’s talking about gluten-free pizza, brown bread and red rice, about reducing their carb intake, and I’m eating white bread and butter at 4am. Rujuta showed me how local food eaten in moderation can be healthy.”

Revealing what Bhatt’s daily schedule is, Diwekar ruled out that “it keeps changing,” and added, ” She will have rigorous dance sessions, action shoots and emotionally taxing days. She needs to look fabulous through it all.”

Talking about her similarity with Kareena Kapoor Khan, she also said that she “never skips her rejuvenating glass of sugarcane juice post-workout”. “Ever since Kareena got to know that I share the same dietician, she has been joking with me and singing ‘Rujju, Rujju’ at parties, and now, I do the same with her. We’re going around spreading dietary joy,” Bhatt added.

The two also said that sugar shouldn’t be ignored as it “helps cool down the body temperature after working out.” Revealing her favourite dish, Bhatt gleefully said, “Dal khichdi and curd rice are my favourites with a spoonful of ghee.”

Watch the video here.

The video has garnered more than 762,000 views and 11,000 shares!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd