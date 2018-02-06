Add hues of black to your plate for healthy living

Improve your health with black meals. (Source: File Photo) Improve your health with black meals. (Source: File Photo)

From detoxification, a healthy heart for improving digestion, eating black meals comes with its advantages. Black rice, activated charcoal and sesame seeds some of these ingredients have already made their way to sandwiches, salads, cocktails and ice creams.

According to Suman Aggarwal, “Black meals that are infused with activated charcoal are not only healthy for you, but they look exotic and taste fabulous. Activated charcoal binds with toxins and chemicals and hence acts as detox. In fact, higher doses of activated charcoal are used by doctors for treatment of food poisoning.”

Suhasini Sood, Chief Nutrition Officer at Healthie.in, an online healthy food delivery brand which recently introduced a line of black meals and drink on their online menu, has also listed some health benefits of having black food.

* Natural detox: Activated charcoal, one of the most commonly used ingredient to infuse black in the food, is a processed ingredient often made from heated coconut shells or bamboo. The burnt powdered form of charcoal adds the smoky flavour and the crispiness in the food. It is known for its properties of acting as a natural purifier and as an antioxidant and also helps in getting rid of hangovers and other impurities present in the body.

* Natural cure for gastrointestinal distress: Various forms of activated charcoal have been used in our food as well as beauty products as it acts as a natural antioxidant and cleanser. Higher doses of activated charcoal are used by doctors for treatment of food poisoning and varied other gastrointestinal pain. Activated charcoal helps to alleviate uncomfortable gas and bloating. It works by binding the gas-causing by-products in foods that cause discomfort.

* Makes your heart healthy: Black Sesame is enriched with lignans. Lignans help naturally lowering cholesterol levels. It assists in improving lipid profiles and also help in normalizing cholesterol and blood pressure.

* Helps in balancing of hormones: Sesame helps in maintaining the hormonal level of the body. Due to better fatty acid metabolism, it positively affects the sex hormone production in the body.

* Improves digestive health: The fiber in black rice helps to prevent constipation, bloating and other unwanted digestive symptoms. Fiber binds to the waste and toxins within the digestive tract and pulls them out from the body through regular bowel function.

* Prevent diabetes: Consumption of black rice is a much healthier option than processed carbohydrates which are stripped of their fiber and thus slows down the absorption of sugar in the bloodstream. Whereas, black rice contains the entire bran of the grain where the fiber is stored, and fiber is able to help glucose (sugar) from the grain to be absorbed by the body over a longer period of time.

* Teeth whitening: Many people are embarrassed by the yellow appearance of their teeth and conceal their teeth in photos. However, activated charcoal present in black food is a natural cleanser and help in whitening of teeth naturally.

