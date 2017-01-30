Accidents common cause of injuries in boys, most girls suffered fall injuries: Study

AROUND 70 per cent of paediatric trauma patients who underwent treatment at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) were boys. Road accidents were the most common cause of injuries in boys at the paediatric trauma while the majority of the girls suffered fall injuries. The study conducted by PGIMER and Dr RML Hospital, New Delhi, was aimed at assessing the epidemiology, pattern, and outcome of trauma in paediatric population. The study revealed that road traffic accident (RTA) was the most common mode of trauma in boys while in girls, fall was the most common mode of trauma.

The study has been published by Journal of Indian Association of Pediatric Surgeons. For the study, the authors had collected detailed demographic information, gender, site of injury, mode of injury, place of injury, nature of injury, any intervention required, and final outcome of the trauma of the patients. Parental consent was sought from all the patients and detailed history taken and examination of all the paediatric trauma patients was done, the report said.

According to the study report, a total of 1,148 patients up to 15 year olds with a history of trauma between July 2013 and June 2016 were included. The patients were categorised into four age groups of 1 year, 1-5 years, 6-10 years and 11-15 years.

The study revealed that the majority of the paediatric trauma cases were seen in boys — 69.86 per cent — and it was 30.13 per cent in girls. Road traffic accident (RTA) was the most common mode of trauma in boys (59.47 per cent), followed by fall injuries (29.42 per cent).

In girls, fall was the most common mode of trauma, i.e. 52.31 per cent, followed by RTA. Fall injuries occurred mostly at homes, the report said.

Among RTA, the report said, “Hit by vehicle on road while playing was the most common, followed by passenger accidents on two-wheelers, followed by hit by vehicle while walking to school.” Among fall cases, fall while playing at home was the most common.

The study stated that out of a total of 1,148 patients, 304 (26.48 per cent) comprised poly trauma cases (involvement of more than two organ systems), followed by abdominal/pelvic trauma (20.99 per cent), followed by head/face trauma (19.86 per cent).

The report concluded that “the high incidence of paediatric trauma on roads and falls indicate the need for more supervision during playing and identification of specific risk factors for these injuries in our setting”.