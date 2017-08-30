6 reasons why you should include green tea in your daily diet

Regular consumption of green tea flushes out unwanted toxins from the body, thereby helping you have healthy skin. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Regular consumption of green tea flushes out unwanted toxins from the body, thereby helping you have healthy skin. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Coffee and black tea have long featured as preferred beverage options for a lot of people. However, rising awareness about the need to improve lifestyles has led to increased consumption of healthier alternatives such as green tea. The antibacterial, anti-fungal and antioxidant properties of this variety of tea address several health issues — ranging from bad breath to blood pressure.

In fact, given our sedentary lifestyle and increased intake of fast foods, green tea is today more important than ever. A recent study published online in The FASEB Journal suggests that green tea could help alleviate insulin resistance and cognitive impairment induced by high-fat and high-fructose diets. Some studies also suggest that green tea can help fight off allergies.

Here are some additional benefits of consuming green tea on a daily basis:

Curbs cholesterol: A high level of cholesterol in the body can increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Green tea contains catechins that are known to reduce low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body which causes plaque in the arteries, leading to a blockage.

Promotes healthier skin: Green tea is known for its rich content of antioxidants and anti-ageing elements. These can help delay signs of skin ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles and sun damage. Regular consumption of green tea flushes out unwanted toxins from the body, thereby helping you have healthy skin.

Relieves physical and mental fatigue: According to estimates by the World Health Organisation (WHO), over 450 million people suffer from stress worldwide. Green tea contains polyphenols that help reduce stress, boost energy and improve mental focus. The various antioxidants that are present in green tea also have a calming effect on the mind and body, which helps in creating a positive mood.

Builds immunity: Green tea contains compounds such as polyphenol and flavonoids which boosts your immune system. These phytoconstituents act as antimicrobial agents, thereby helping the body fight against infection as well. Moreover, the antioxidants in green tea strengthen and protect the immune system against compounds known as free radicals, which are known to harm living cells and tissues.

Helps in removal of phlegm: Green tea contains polyphenols which have potent anti-bacterial properties that fight against infections and reduce formation of phlegm. For best results, prepare some green tea and add a little honey to it before drinking it.

Helps detox your body: Detoxing one’s body helps improve metabolism. Green tea refreshes, hydrates and cleanses the body of unhealthy toxins. The catechins in green tea improve the fat metabolism and reduce toxic effects on liver. It reduces pressure on the liver, which is the body’s major detoxing organ. Moreover, it also detoxifies and purifies the whole body because of its rich antioxidant properties.

So now that you are aware of the perks, it is time to switch from high caffeinated beverages to green tea for a healthier lifestyle.

