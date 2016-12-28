5 health benefits of black chickpeas

Black chickpea, or kala chana, is loaded with nutrients such as iron, protein, copper and vitamins. (Source: Pixabay) Black chickpea, or kala chana, is loaded with nutrients such as iron, protein, copper and vitamins. (Source: Pixabay)

Want to strengthen your immune system? If yes, then consider adding black chickpeas to your diet. A type of bean, very similar to yellow chickpeas, it’s loaded with nutrients like iron, protein, copper and vitamins, all of which are good for building your immune system.

Mostly, non-vegetarians get their share of protein from fish and chicken but for vegetarians, the options are limited. Fortunately, black chickpeas, or kala chana as it they are popularly known, act as a major source of protein for vegetarians, but that’s not all. “A great source of fibre, it helps in regulating the blood sugar level. It also helps in reducing weight and helps avoid the formation of acids in the body,” says Dr Taranjeet Kaur, metabolic balance coach and senior nutritionist, AktivOrtho, New Delhi.

She further adds, “Kala chana prevents bloating and also keeps the digestive system strong. In addition, it contains phytochemicals called saponins which are very good in preventing cancer. A good amount of choline is also present, which helps in developing the brain.”

Here are five health benefits of black chickpeas:

Prevents cancer: Saponins, which are phytochemicals present in black chickpeas, prevent cancer cells from multiplying and spreading throughout the body. Also selenium, a mineral that is not present in fruits and vegetables, is found in this powerhouse food. It plays an important role in detoxifying cancer-causing compounds in the body.

Boon for bones: Other than being a good source of phosphate, iron, magnesium, manganese and zinc, black chickpeas are also high in calcium and vitamin K, which helps in maintaining bone health.

Keeps heart healthy: Rich in antioxidants, this food contains an excellent amount of fibre and vitamin C, which helps in lowering the cholesterol level and thereby, keeping your heart healthy.

Development of brain: Choline, found in this popular Indian food, helps in developing your brain. Just 50g of it can really sharpen your mind.

For healthy hair: Black chickpeas have a very good amount of zinc and protein. It can stop hair fall and slow down the process of premature greying.

