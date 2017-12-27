4 healthy habits to cultivate in the New Year

If you want to keep the doctor away, eight glasses of water a day is the way to do it. Water is the fuel your body runs on; it is necessary to keep your body functioning well. (Source: File Photo) If you want to keep the doctor away, eight glasses of water a day is the way to do it. Water is the fuel your body runs on; it is necessary to keep your body functioning well. (Source: File Photo)

As we get ready to welcome 2018, most of us also commit to being better versions of ourselves. Leading a healthier lifestyle usually tops the list, but it is also one of the toughest things to achieve.

To finally break that cycle of unfulfilled resolutions, commit to just a few healthy habits and cultivate them throughout the year. Stick with them for a few weeks, and you will start feeling so good that you will want to follow them for the rest of the year, says Dr Hariprasad, Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company. He recommends a four simple tips that you can incorporate this new year to finally become a new you.

Exercise daily: Promise yourself that you will spend a minimum of 40 minutes every day exercising. You don’t need to follow the same routine; just ensure that you work out every single day. This could be a great way to fulfill a second new year resolution of learning a new skill such as yoga or a fun dance form such as salsa. Exercising should be exciting, and something that you look forward to. Let it not become a chore. Simple forms of exercise go a long way in preventive care — they help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and osteoporosis, alleviate depression and anxiety, and even boost mental alertness and confidence.

Get enough sleep: The function of sleep is to not only relax the body, but also rest and restore the mind. It is necessary to heal and repair your heart and blood vessels. Ongoing sleep deficiency has been linked to an increased risk of various health issues that affect the heart as well as kidney, and also lead to high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke. While you can function for a while without getting the necessary amount of sleep every day, it will eventually take a toll on you. Commit to sleeping a minimum of seven hours a day while aiming for eight, and you will feel yourself getting healthier and happier in a short amount of time.

Go natural: This year, make long-term wellness your goal instead of just trying to solve the problem at hand. As per Ayurveda texts and modern research, Guduchi can significantly help in preventive care, as it is a great promoter of immunity, aids in the fight against respiratory problems, and helps you get healthier. The herb is rich in antioxidants, and including it in your daily life can help you achieve better health. Adopting preventive care by consuming appropriate supplements can help reduce the chances of facing health problems altogether, rather than simply resorting to curative care when it arises.

Drink enough water: If you want to keep the doctor away, eight glasses of water a day is the way to do it. Water is the fuel your body runs on; it is necessary to keep your body functioning well. Drinking enough water can help you with weight loss, detoxification, digestion, beautiful skin and hair, and even easy bowel movement. Work at this goal throughout the day and it will keep getting easier. There are many ways to achieve this goal. Download an app, play a game, or set a reminder, but ensure you keep reaching for that glass of water and hit that two-litre goal.

Take control of your health and life by cultivating these simple habits to ensure that you make the most of this new year.

