World Hypertension Day 2017: 10 foods that keep blood pressure under control

There are several reasons that can cause high blood pressure, chief among being age and family history. (Source: Thinkstock Images) There are several reasons that can cause high blood pressure, chief among being age and family history. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

High blood pressure, or hypertension refers to the pressure of blood against the artery walls. It is a dangerous condition as it has serious repercussions. High blood pressure can cause blood vessel damage that, in turn, leads to heart disease, kidney disease, stroke and other problems. Different factors contribute to high blood pressure, chief among them being age, family history, and some times even gender.

Though medication is necessary to keep a check on your blood pressure, a change in diet can also work wonders. Incorporate these foods in your diet, and see the difference for yourself.

White beans

White beans are extremely healthy. One cup of white beans provide around 13 per cent calcium, 30 per cent magnesium, and 24 per cent potassium that one needs every day. You can always incorporate this comfort food in different dishes like soups or some entrees. Choose no-salt added or well-rinsed low-sodium canned white beans, or cook dried beans overnight in a slow cooker.

Flaxseed

Flaxseed is very effective in reducing blood pressure. Even if you are on a medication for high blood pressure, consuming flaxseed in a variety of food will benefit you greatly. Though it is still unclear what in flaxseed may be responsible for the blood pressure reduction, it is believed that any or all of these four compounds: alpha linolenic acid, lignans, peptides and fiber, in it can be responsible.

Beetroot

High in nitric oxide that helps in opening your blood vessels and lowering your blood pressure, beetroot are extremely beneficial in keeping blood pressure under control. There are different ways by which can have beets, depending upon your preference. You can make a juice out of it, or can cook and eat the whole root.

Garlic

Garlic’s health and medicinal properties are well known. Several studies have also proved that garlic significantly lowers blood pressure.

Bananas

Eating foods that are rich in potassium always help in lowering blood pressure, and this makes bananas a great option. This healthy fruit can be consumed in different ways. Either slice a banana into your cereal or oatmeal for a potassium-rich addition, or just have it with your breakfast.

Dark chocolates

Believe it or not but eating dark chocolates can actually lower one’s risk from contracting cardiovascular disease. Dark chocolates contain more than 60 per cent cocoa solids and less sugar than regular chocolate.

Almond

The benefits of almonds need no introduction. They are a rich source of protein, fibre and magnesium. It is their high magnesium content that makes them so effective in reducing blood pressure. A lack in magnesium in the diet is often associated with high blood pressure. Consuming few almonds every day can help in maintaining blood pressure on an optimum level.

Pomegranate

Pomegranates are extremely healthy and according to studies, drinking a cup of pomegranate juice every day for four weeks can keep your blood pressure under control.

Broccoli

Rich in magnesium, calcium and potassium, broccoli is a great source of regulating and controlling blood pressure. Broccoli sprouts are rich in compounds that help in reducing damage to the arteries.

Oatmeal

Having oatmeal for breakfast is a great way to start the day. It is a high-fibre, low-fat, and low-sodium meal that helps in keeping your blood pressure on an optimum level.

