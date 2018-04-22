Stories of Us

Gurdeep Dhaliwal’s photo book will decode the dreams, aspirations, and role models of Punjab’s youth Gurdeep Dhaliwal’s photo book will decode the dreams, aspirations, and role models of Punjab’s youth

For Gurdeep Dhaliwal, all roads lead to home — in Punjab, to his people. The 25-year-old has been working on different projects that document the issues and concerns of the State. Through photographs, films, and scripts, Dhaliwal shares his perspective. With a degree in creative writing from London, Dhaliwal, who belongs to Barnala, recently made a film A Conversation by the Sea, which was selected and screened last week at the International Film Festival South Asia in Toronto in the short film category. The film helped him explore a new way of storytelling.

“This was filmed on a train from Exeter to Plymouth, while cycling around England. It was three of us standing by the door of our train car, looking out at the sea. I had just finished my 40-day long cycling tour, the man had just come out of prison after spending two months there, and the girl was visiting her home town as part of a break from her job in London. The visual of the sea and the conversations, all merged beautifully. There were so many layers and stories that emerged from the video, that I was encouraged to edit it as a short film, add subtitles, and submit it for the festival,” says Dhaliwal. The experience led him to look at other mediums such as photography and writing to present Punjab in a new way.

Currently, Dhaliwal is working on a photo book, which attempts to decode the dreams, aspirations, role models of Punjab’s youth. Armed with a camera, Dhaliwal is visiting different college hostels in the State, and photographing the walls in students rooms, trying to understand how they personalise them. Each room has a story to tell, as do the visuals. Dhaliwal mentions how posters of Bhagat Singh appear in many rooms. “In the process, I look at the varied aspects of their lives and I plan to follow it for some time, and create a photo book with my writings,” he says.

Alongside, Dhaliwal is also documenting the monuments of Punjab, and through that lens looking at its art, architecture, and history. He has observed that many of these monuments are dilapidated. “So much has been lost, miniature paintings white-washed, and structures falling apart. There is a need to preserve and protect our history, save the past and make it relevant for today. The idea is to construct a story and share it.”

Dhaliwal is also working on a short film, which looks at the drug problem in Punjab through the eyes of a young boy, who is in a drug de-addiction centre. Shot in a village near Mansa, Dhaliwal says his own grandmother comes from there. “The story looks at the internal and external conflicts of a young drug addict, the factors that lead him to use drugs, the lack of family support, opportunities, and guidance. The film is actually about what’s happening all around us and what Punjab and its youth are facing.”

