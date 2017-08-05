Get your beer etiquette right

Beers have many different flavours and aromas and how a beer drinker feels about their favourite beer is different from how another perceives it (Reuters Photo) Beers have many different flavours and aromas and how a beer drinker feels about their favourite beer is different from how another perceives it (Reuters Photo)

Love chugging beer? You can make the experience better by learning some beer manners like not offering a warm beer and not removing the foam away, say experts. Ramita Chaudhuri, Chief Marketer, Mahou India, Sonu Negi, Chef, The Ancient Barbeque, and Yohei Yamaguchi – General Manager, Asahi Breweries Ltd, International business department, Bangkok representative office, list down some beer etiquette:

Wait till everyone has their beer in the hand. Be it in a bottle or a can or “cana” (small glass) as known in Spain, it is important that everyone have their beer together. This is followed by everyone to say “cheers” and start drinking. It is for sure tempting and irresistible when you have your beer in your hand, but that is what make good manners.

Do not offer a warm beer. Like in most case scenarios, cold food is frowned upon, similarly, you can appreciate the true taste and aroma of the beer only when it is served at the right temperature (between 3° and 5°C). However, never add ice to chill your beer. Instead you should keep it in a chiller until it reaches the right temperature.

Never pour beer in just any glass. Every alcohol has a specific glass it is to be served in, so does beer. Some glasses might look beautiful but a champagne glass and beer do not complement each other.

Don’t shrug that foam away. The beer’s head is a good thing especially when you pour it right. A creamy foam keeps a taste. As you drink it, let the head pass through your lips and cover your tongue. Once you do that, you will evidently notice more flavour than before.

While there shouldn’t be too much of it, lack of it could indicate a number of things from the glass being dirty, soapy residents still present in the glass, the beer has lost its carbonation or that the beer bottles weren’t sealed properly allowing infections to enter in or even that the beer has been oxidized.

Beers have many different flavours and aromas and how a beer drinker feels about their favourite beer is different from how another perceives it. So don’t order a beer for someone else, let them decide what they would like.

Never accept beer being poured into a frozen glass. Although beer is best enjoyed chilled, it’s the beer that needs to be chilled and absolutely not the glass. Freeze kills the flavors so if your server gets you a frozen glass, politely asked him/her to change the glass.

Don’t choose your beer as the crowd is taking. Beer should be opted according to your taste, maybe one of us wish to have it soft, light cream or sweet dark lager.

