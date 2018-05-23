Interview: Designer Paul Jheeta on bespoke menswear and designing for Sachin Tendulkar

Paul Jheeta’s Signature collection is inspired by Sachin Tendulkar and his cricketing prowess. Paul Jheeta’s Signature collection is inspired by Sachin Tendulkar and his cricketing prowess.

Over two decades ago, Paul Jheeta, an accounts and economics graduate from Mumbai, stormed the famed bastion of British tailoring, Savile Row, and became the youngest Indian to set up shop there. With skills honed under the likes of British designer Antony Price and some of the best known names in men’s tailoring such as H Huntsman & Sons Ltd, Maurice Sedwell and Chittleborough & Morgan at Nutters Ltd, this Central School of Fashion (London) graduate has established himself as a leading master cutter and bespoke tailor. He has garnered a clientele that includes names like Barry Gibb, Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar. In fact, it’s his decade-long association with the swashbuckling batsman that now sees Jheeta team up with Tendulkar and his collaborative clothing brand True Blue (launched in association with retailer Arvind Fashion Brands). The Signature Collection, says Jheeta, is an ode to the legendary cricketer and draws on his sartorial preferences. Edited excerpts:

What is it like to design clothes for Sachin Tendulkar?

I have been dressing Sachin for a decade. It’s always a great experience and fun as he takes pride in dressing. He appreciates my designs and craftsmanship. He prefers something that’s classic but subtle; comfortable, yet elegant.

How does this collection pertain to Sachin specifically?

The Spring-Summer 2018 Signature Collection is my interpretation of Tendulkar and all the glory he brought to the nation on those 22 yards. The collection is crafted out of 100 per cent linen, which is his personal favourite. Sachin’s cover drive is known to be one of his most iconic cricketing shots. Silhouettes inspired by that fabled cricketing stroke find themselves on the products. Every team’s best player is given the Number 10 jersey and Sachin was no different. The famous number is also a key element of this collection.

What was it like for a bespoke specialist to design a ready-for-rack collection?

While bespoke is more personal and exclusive, ready-for-rack is more inclusive. Though True Blue is a ready-for-rack line of clothes, the brand still caters to a niche audience, who are modern traditionalists, and Indians who represent the country globally. Working on this philosophy intrigued me and presented a challenge in itself. And, of course, it was a surreal experience revisiting my roots. Taking a leaf out of the bespoke handbook, there is enormous attention to detail.

India has a long history in tailored garments. How challenging is it to try to popularise a premium bespoke suiting label here?

Bespoke tailoring is comparatively smaller in size when you take the statistics of majority purchases that are made in India. The challenges that exist here would be congruent to those that exist abroad. India is a country whose culture and tradition is deeply rooted in the kind of attire we wear. The infusion of an Indian touch to bespoke tailoring could prove potent for the niche category. While it would be a challenge, it would be one that I, and most designers across the world, would absolutely relish.

