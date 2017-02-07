You’ll probably think twice before having panipuri from a ‘thela’ after reading this

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo: Flickr/Adam Cohn) Picture used for representational purpose (Photo: Flickr/Adam Cohn)

Don’t you love asking for extra ‘paani’ after gorging on your plate of panipuris? You might also wonder sometimes if the water that’s being used is hygienic or not and if the hands are as clean as expected to be or not but then you let it go because well, panipuri it is! However, after reading what happened recently in Ahmedabad, you’ll probably think hard before having gol-gappe/puchka/panipuris.

According to a TOI report, a panipuri vendor has been sentenced to six months imprisonment after content of toilet cleaner were found in the water that he used to sell. A lot of residents of the Lal Darwaja area complained to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation that the vendor Chetan Nanji Marvadi was adding something to the water. In 2009, the AMC filed a case against him for adulteration in the special court.

The residents said that he also used to throw the leftover water on the road which was troublesome for residents. Responding the complaint, the AMC took food samples from his stall and sent them for testing to the laboratory. Shocking as the results were, oxalic acid which is used in toilet cleaners was found in the samples.

The case went into trial and Marvadi reportedly said there was no evidence that could prove him guilty, in which case, he should be released. However, special advocate Manoj Khandhar told the English daily that since it affects public health, the accused must be punished.

