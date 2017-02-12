Yay! Michelle Obama will be a guest judge on this popular food reality show

A double win for the kids! (Source: AP) A double win for the kids! (Source: AP)

The Obamas have been on vacation for a couple of weeks and it seems as if the world has turned upside down. Well, let’s be specific, it’s the United States that’s most affected, but thanks to our connected world and the existence of social media, everything that has been happening across the seven seas, seems to be our concern here in India, no matter what.

Which is why – despite tweeple occasionally reminding us that Donald Trump is not our President (that would be Pranab Mukherjee, should you need a bit of reminding) – Indian twitterati have been heavily investing their time and interest in opining over the goings-on in the US, thanks to the series of controversial excutive orders passed by Trump as well as the fantastical statements made by members of his administration.

Well, after the Internet went all jealous-crazy like an ex over pictures of Barack and Michelle Obama enjoying the hospitality of business baron Richard Branson, especially when the picture of an ebullient Obama kite-surfing went viral a couple of days back, everyone seems to be simply waiting for them to return… we’re not sure what purpose that would serve, but it just feels nice to think and say that.

What else is making news

Well, according to reports, Michelle Obama – a health food enthusiast – will be making an appearance as a guest judge in the US version of Masterchef Junior Season 5, which premiered on February 10.

The reality show will be replacing former Graham Elliot with a bunch of guest judges that includes none other than the former FLOTUS among others such as Martha Stewart.

This appearance fits in well with Obama’s previous endeavours from the White House as she spearheaded the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, which aimed to make school lunches healthier across the US, and let’s not forget the Let’s Move! initiative.

Now, if this isn’t exciting news… what is?!

