World Tuna Day 2018: 5 delicious tuna dishes to cook for your loved ones

Tuna is a significant source of food and it is known worldwide for its economic importance. On May 2, the United Nations (UN) established World Tuna Day to raise awareness about the relevance of tuna across the globe. Observed for the first time in 2017, the day also calls to promote sustainable fishing practices.

Many countries depend on tuna for food security and nutrition, and around 80 countries have tuna fisheries and their capacity is incessantly on a rise, according to UN. To celebrate the day, wouldn’t you love to cook a special tuna dish for your loved ones? From steak to stir fry and patties to pasta, there are many tuna dishes popular among global cuisines. Here are five such meals that you can relish on World Tuna Day this year.

Tuna Steak

Cooking tuna steaks perfectly can be tricky. This recipe by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver gives a glimpse into how to pan fry and sear them — two ways to guarantee delicious and tender fish packed with flavour.

Watch the recipe here.

Tuna Fish Subzi

Want to give an Indian twist to tuna fish? Try this lip-smacking recipe that has a combination of different spices.

Watch the recipe here.

Potato Tuna Patties

Breakfast, lunch or dinner, Potato Tuna Patties are perfect for any meal. Serve tuna in combination with mashed potato, corn, lemon and green onion alongside a fresh salad and your favourite dipping sauce. What’s more, you can prepare them in advance and refrigerate it too. It can be used for the next day meal, either warm or cold.

Watch the recipe here.

Tuna Stir Fry

This dish with tuna has an addictive stir-fry sauce and spicy flavours. Isn’t it a great way to make eating healthy fun?

Watch the recipe here.

Creamy Tomato Tuna Pasta

Love Italian food? This recipe of Creamy Tomato Tuna Pasta is just the perfect fusion that will bring the flavour of the Mediterranean Sea to your table.

Watch the recipe here.

So, which dish would you like to cook on World Tuna Day? Tell us in the comments below.

