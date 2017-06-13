It’s a Wrap

Momos are ubiquitous across streets in India. (Source: Thinkstock) Momos are ubiquitous across streets in India. (Source: Thinkstock)

After the 1959 Tibetan uprising, a large number of refugees arrived in Delhi. As with refugees from any culture, the entrepreneurial lot set up local businesses, especially around food. I remember going to the Tibetan dhaba in the settlement near the Delhi University in the ’70s, where a plateful of momos were sold for as less as Rs 2 along with a bowl of soup. They sold thukpas alongside, which were heavier soups. Momos, in comparison, were steamed, with a filling of meat or veggies and came with that warm and light soup. They could be had as a snack or even make for a full meal. Also, these wholesome meals were made in front of your eyes so you knew they were fresh.

Initially, momos weren’t street food for the masses. Back then, the intellectual, jhola types would savour these, making the momo joints an adda. But they appealed to the Indian palate because Indians, who had a taste for the Chinese cuisine, could have them bland, just as they were made, or spice them up with the sauce if that’s how they liked it. Once fried, they were almost like samosas or kachoris. Soon it became cool to have momos over chhole bhature at a streetside eatery. These also became popular in hillstations because a number of Tibetan refugees moved there.

In Kolkata (Calcutta then), come winter, many Tibetans would leave Darjeeling and Sikkim to set up shop along the streets, selling woollens and momos. In the hills, it is quite usual to find yak meat or pork momos flavoured with animal fat. This is why the momos in the hills taste a lot better than those in the cities. Over time, the animal fat in momos was done away with. And today, cities like Delhi have centralised momo kitchens from where vendors pick up their supply and set up stalls everywhere.

Last week, Ramesh Arora, the BJP MLC in Jammu and Kashmir, called for a ban on momos for the use of ajinomoto in them. But it’s unlikely that the Tibetans use that in their preparation. The tough terrain and weather of Tibet made it impossible for the locals to grow anything there, leave alone import such taste enhancers. Tibet has always been a trading society, bringing in supplies such as flour and other grains, from countries like India.

It’s also why Tibetan food is very simple and basic, and unlike dim sums, which are Chinese, momos have always been made from maida. Also, the use of ajinomoto is fairly recent in Japanese and Chinese cuisine. It’s much like garam masala, which is common with rise in affluence. Similarly, ajinomoto is not part of any rural cuisine, and is unlikely to have been used by Tibetans to prepare momos. Today some may use it, but nearly all Chinese eateries and fast food joints use it.

So, why are momos being singled out?

Pritha Sen is a Gurgaon-based food researcher and consultant.

