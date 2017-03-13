Watch: This Chinese woman’s cooking skills using office equipment will blow your mind!

See it to believe it! See it to believe it!

What do you usually do when you’re hungry in office? Well, most either opt to order online for some quick bites or just find a nearby vendor to buy something to munch on. But this is not the case for a young Chinese woman who cooks yummy food in the office, but there’s a twist. Well, the ‘master’ chef cooks not in the office pantry but uses office supplies and equipment instead. Yes, you read it right.

We understand the urge to experiment and to see if products are multi-functional, but what this woman does with these appliance and electronic products is just amazing.

Ever imagined making a cheesy crepe literally on your CPU? Where the CPU fan who control the flame that has been lite? Well, don’t just image see it yourself to believe it.

Meet food artist nicknamed “Office Ono”, who has taken Chinese social media by storm with her culinary expertise. The woman uploads mind-blowing videos of food that she makes using all sorts of things one may find on an office desk and sometimes even uses other home appliance to cook, that you surely won’t find in a kitchen. Yes, have you ever tried to roast bacon with an iron? Here’s how you can do that.

And it’s not just about the flare and poise with which she dismantles and re-assemble various parts with the CPU while she turned it into her gas stove. The multi-talented chef even can knit noddles! No kidding. Yes, ever wonder how maggi or noodle cubes are made? You can watch this video and be completely awed.

Ono even uploads some of her videos on Youtube, but her popularity is phenomenal on Chinese social media platform Weibo, where most of her video have millions of views!

While many users are not sure how any office would allow their staff to so something like this in an office space, nevertheless people are just floored by her skills.

