WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s Oats Chilla recipe is a great start to your day

Oats are very nutritious, they’re gluten-free, wholegrain, a great source of important vitamins, fibre and anti-oxidants. Which is what makes them a great ingredient to start your packed day with. Continuing with her health video series on Youtube, actor and author Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come out with a healthy recipe for a nutritious breakfast that you could incorporate.

With just 406 kCal, Shetty says these Oat Chillas are just enough to give you the right push to get creative with your breakfast.

In the meantime, why don’t we expound on the health benefits of oats for you. According to renowned nutritionist Ishi Khosla, a full bowl of oats as cereal or mixed in chappattis or breads is a good way to derive the health benefits of oats on a regular basis. Oats are, in fact, a cure for cholesterol as well.

Numerous studies have linked cereal fibre intake to reduced risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Oat Beta-Glucan may delay gastric emptying time and consequently affect the rate of uptake of glucose from the small intestine.

Trying to lose weight? A fibre-rich meal is processed more slowly, promoting earlier satiety, thereby preventing obesity. In addition, high complex carbohydrate content and low glycemic index contribute to weight reduction.

Oats are also a very good source of Selenium, a powerful antioxidant. Selenium is helpful in relieving people from asthma.

