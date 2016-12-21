Watch: 5 easy no-bake cake recipes to melt your heart this Christmas

No baking is required to make this mouth-watering Oreo cheesecake. (Source: Cook n’ Share/ Facebook) No baking is required to make this mouth-watering Oreo cheesecake. (Source: Cook n’ Share/ Facebook)

With Christmas almost here, we are all up for some twinkling lights, a huge ornamented tree, lots of presents and, of course, delicious cakes! From rich plum cakes to yummy fruit cakes — Christmas celebrations are incomplete without them.

Though ready-made cakes are widely available in the market, there is nothing like a fresh one baked at home. But, with our busy daily routine and taxing whisking, it might be difficult to manage. So, for those of you would still prefer homemade cakes, to make your Christmas cake preparations easier, here are five no-bake recipes. Yes, make and enjoy these five hassle-free yummy cakes and surprise your family and friends.

You can choose your pick from delicious Oreo Cheesecake to easy Biscuit cake – and believe us, all will keep you for craving for more.

NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE STEAM CAKE

Use any chocolate cake mix that you like, wish it up with three eggs, water, and vegetable oil. Mix the ingredients with forming any lump and put in in a baking pan set it atop a steaming pot. Prepare your frosting as you like and decorate your cake. You can also use some chocolate bars or chocolate sticks. Children and adult will love this easy-to-make cake for sure.

NO-BAKE OREO CHEESECAKE

Yes, use your family’s favourite biscuits and turn it up into a mouth-watering cake. All you need is a pack of Oreo, Cream cheese, whipping cream, unsalted butter, icing sugar and a little bit of vanilla essence. Just crush the Oreo biscuits mix it with the melted butter and create the base of your cake. Mix your cream cheese and whipping cheese and sugar, whip it well and top it on the base. Decorate it with more Oreos or as you like it and freeze. It’s ready! With all the ingredients in hand, this amazing cake should not take more than 30 minutes. Prepare it a day before Christmas eve and let it set overnight.

NO-BAKE EGGLESS BLACK FOREST CAKE

Who doesn’t like soft creamy Black Forest cake, and to make it at home without baking is a pretty good option, don’t you think! This no egg recipe is perfect for all your guests. Rich in cream, condensed milk, this soft spongy cake will win hearts. Put the cake mixture in a pan and prepare it the traditional no-baking way. Use your pressure cooker a put some sand in it and set the cake pan on a small rake. Cook slowly in a low flame. Once the cake base is ready, just whisk the cream and prepare sugar syrup to assemble the cake and finish it up with some fresh cherries. If not the Black Forest you can try the Red Velvet option as well.

NO-BAKE NUTS AND BISCUIT CAKE

Don’t feel like whisking a large full of flour, butter and egg? Then don’t. Just break some biscuits mix it with chocolate powder and sugar, throw in some roasted nuts and let it set in the refrigerator for an hour. Once set, layer it up with some melted dark chocolate and whipping cream and garnish with some more nuts! Voila, your rich chocolate cake is ready.

NO-BAKE MOLTEN LAVA CAKE

Molten Lava cakes on Christmas eve is all one can ask for. Be it the kids in the house or the adults no one shies away from these delicious offerings. All you need for this simple recipe is some liquid chocolate and crushed digestive biscuits. Little bit of patience in moulding the chocolate-biscuit dough and filling it up with just the right amount of melted chocolate, and the dessert is ready. Made in forms of small cup-cakes, we have to warn you to make quite some as no one will be satisfied with a few.

Which one will you try this Christmas?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd