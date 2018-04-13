Vishu 2018: Savour these recipes from Kerala on the Malayalam New Year

Wondering how to make the dishes a tad bit special this year? Here’s some help. (Source: Pixabay) Wondering how to make the dishes a tad bit special this year? Here’s some help. (Source: Pixabay)

Celebrated with much fanfare, Vishu or the Malayalam new year is observed every year by Malayalis in Kerala, Karnataka, other parts of the country and across the world. Following the solar cycle of the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Vishu is observed on the first day of the month called Medam. Not just the traditions, the food is also a special attraction on Vishu. People feast on sadya— a feast consisting of various traditional vegetarian dishes.

It is usually served on a banana leaf in Kerala. It is also believed by many that the new year would be better if they view auspicious things on this day. Thus, Malayali women prepare a setting called Vishukkani — with items such as rice, golden lemon, golden cucumber, coconut cut open, jack fruit, kanmashi kajal and betel leaves. Wondering how to make the dishes a tad bit special this year? Check out these dishes from Kerala that you can relish on the day.

Katta

Vishu Katta is a part of the festival in Thrissur. Looking to start your day the traditional way? The dish is usually served for breakfast along with tender cashew nut curry or jaggery syrup.

Watch the video here.

Kanji

Looking for something more to spruce up your breakfast? Vishu Kanji/Rice Porridge with coconut is prepared on the festival. It is prepared with parboiled rice, white beans and finely scraped coconut.

Watch the video here.

Inchi Curry

Ginger Curry or Inji/Inchi curry is a side dish used mainly in sadya, the traditional feast of Kerala.

Watch the video here.

Koottu Curry

Prepared with banana, Bengal gram and chena (yam), Koottu Curry is a mixture of black chickpeas or chana dal and combination of vegetables like ash gourd/winter melon, raw plantain/kaya, elephant yam with ground coconut and spices.

Watch the video here.

Rice Payasam

Most of us love to relish kheer, but there is another such dessert down south prepared on Vishu. Rice Payasam is served after the meal to share the sweetness of the festival with friends and family. It is prepared with coconut milk, rice and jaggery.

Watch the video here.

So, what are you preparing for your loved ones this Vishu? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd