Indian Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna is among the Top 10 Chefs in the World

Chef Vikas Khanna, among the chefs who put Indians’ gastronomical love affair on the world food map, has now made it to the list of Top 10 Chefs in the World by Gazette Review. From writing Utsav — the most expensive cookbook in the world — which was auctioned at Rs 30 lakh and gifting the gold-crusted 1,200-page limited edition to Queen Elizabeth II to heading Junoon, the Michelin-starred restaurant in New York, the chef has quite a few feathers in his hat already.

The only Indian chef to have made to the list, Khanna is a well-known name in the food business and has won many awards. The 45-year-old took to Facebook to share his joy on being listed. “Humbled to be in 2017 ‘TOP 10 CHEFS IN THE WORLD’ – Thank you Gazette Review”— he posted, along with a picture of his gleaming face, doing what he is best known for — cooking his way into our hearts. Based out of New York, he made it to the list of People magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive in 2011, which also called him “The Hottest Chef of America”.

Khanna started his restaurant Junoon on December 2, 2010, in New York, which went on to be awarded a Michelin star in 2011 and for the next five years consecutively. With Gordon Ramsay leading Gazette Review’s list, Khanna ranks sixth, ahead of well-known chefs like Anthony Bourdain and Alain Ducasse.

Here is the list of chefs who made it as the Top 10 Chefs in the World.

1. Gordon Ramsay

2. Jamie Oliver

3. Wolfgang Puck

4. Heston Blumenthal

5. Marco Pierre White

6. Vikas Khanna

7. Emeril Lagasse

8. Alain Ducasse

9. Paul Bocuse

10. Anthony Bourdain

