VIDEO: Guess what chef Anthony Bourdain wanted his ‘last meal’ to be?

Love watching food and travel shows? Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s name would be on top of your mind. In a shocking news, fans were disheartened to know about the 61-year-old’s sudden demise. The Emmy-winning chef and author was found dead in his hotel room in France, where he was shooting for his award-winning show Parts Unknown. Reportedly, the cause of his death is suicide.

While he was popular for his adventurous food choices around the world, he enjoyed simple authentic meals too. When TMZ asked him in 2014 what he would like to have as his last meal, his answer was pretty simple – sushi! With a love for oriental cuisine, Bourdain zeroed down his wish to have a “straight-ahead, nothing creative; classic Nigiri”.

And, in case, you are interested to know what would be his ‘last supper’, he wrote an elaborate description about his final meal in his column for Guardian in 2016. Bourdain wished to have a lavish 23-course meal at Sukiyabashi Jiro in Tokyo prepared by three-Michelin starred Jiro Ono with “the most rare and expensive sakes”.

