Valentine’s Week 2018 Special: Share Your Love by Making These Delicious Chocolate Recipes

February is the month of love and it's always looked forward to by couples as it brings in a host of different days to make their love life memorable. Celebrating February 8 as Chocolate Day, here are a few delicious recipes to make your celebration even more special.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Published: February 8, 2018 11:59 am
valentine's day, chocolate day, chocolate recipes, chocolate day recipes, valentine's week recipes Celebrate Chocolate Day with your loved ones with these delightful dessert recipes.
With Valentine’s week already upon us, love is definitely in the air. The 7-day affair which includes, Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day and finally ends with the big V-Day, is always a part of a bigger celebration and it’s understandable that no good time can be complete without chocolates and sumptuous desserts.

Celebrated on February 8, Chocolate Day is the perfect occasion to indulge in these mouth-watering ‘choco’ treats with your partner. And for those of you who are single, gift yourself a piece of heaven with these ecstasies.

Heart Shape Chocolate Cake

By Chef Gaurav Chadha 

valentine's day, chocolate day, chocolate recipes, chocolate day recipes Happy Chocolate day! Try out this delicious cake recipe by Chef Gaurav Chadha.

Ingredients 

250g – Eggless bake mix
100g – Butter (melted)
75ml – Full cream milk
100ml – Water
30g – Sugar (powdered)
30g – Cocoa powder
200g – Whipped cream
100g – Raspberries

Method 

* Pre-heat oven to 180°C.

* Mix the bake mix, butter, milk, water, sugar and cocoa powder until the batter is smooth.

* Grease and flour a heart shape-baking pan and pour the batter in it.

* Bake for 30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes and then cut it from the centre, into two parts.

* Take one piece of cake and spread half of the cream in the centre. Now place another piece of cake on top and spread rest of the cream. Decorate the cake with berries and serve.

Rum Brownies

By Chef Gaurav Chadha

valentine's day, chocolate day, chocolate recipes, chocolate day recipes Indulge with these rum chocolate brownies by Chef Gaurav Chadha.

Ingredient

250g – Eggless brownie mix
20g – Butter (melted)
75ml – Water
25ml – Rum
50g – Cashew nut (chopped)

Method

* Preheat oven to 180°C.

* Line a rectangular 8-inch square baking tray with greased baking paper.

* In a bowl, add brownie mix, melted butter, water, rum and cashew nut. Whisk until the batter is smooth.

* Immediately pour batter into the baking tray and smoothen it.

* Bake for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

* Cut and serve warm.

Prune Chocolate Cake

By Del Monte

valentine's day, chocolate day, chocolate recipes, chocolate day recipes This prune cake can lift your spirits this Chocolate Day.

Ingredients

2 cup – Flour
6tbsp – Butter (cut into cubes)
1¼cup – Boiling water
1/3cup – Dark brown sugar
1tsp – Baking powder
½tsp – Baking soda
1cup – Prunes (chopped)
1cup – Dark chocolate (chopped)

Method

* Grease a cake tin pan with butter and line the base with parchment paper. Preheat your oven to 170°C.

* In a medium bowl, combine prunes, butter and boiling water, mix nicely. Let it stand at room temperature until it cools down.

* Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. With a wire whisk, stir sugar in.

* Once the date and water mixture reaches room temperature, stir in the beaten egg but make sure that the water is not hot else the egg will get poached.

* Stir wet ingredients into the flour mixture and mix with a spatula just until the flour is moistened and no lumps of flour remain in the batter.

* Add the chocolate and mix nicely.

* Pour batter into the prepared tin. Bake for about 1 hour or until the toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

* Cool the cake on a wire rack at room temperature before covering with the chocolate ganache or serve it just like that.

