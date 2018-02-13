  • Associate Sponsor
Valentine’s Day 2018: Easy cocktail recipes to spice up your romantic night

Valentine's week is already upon us. Most couples have already made plans, but if you are one of those who's stuck at work and have not made reservations, then make alternate arrangements at home and whip up some amazing cocktails to celebrate with your loved ones.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: February 13, 2018 10:40 pm
Valentine's Day, Valentine's Day recipes, Valentine's Day special Try out these easy and quick cocktail recipes this Valentine’s Day.
Valentine’s Day is almost upon us and most couples around the world are probably already celebrating their bond of love. In times like these, it’s only expected that one would want to spend some quality time with their loved ones with good food, music and a glass of amazing cocktail in hand. But no matter how many recipes pop up during a Google search, it’s imperative to get your hands on the right one if you are making all the arrangements.

We have assembled a few cocktail recipes that can be made in no time. Enjoy!

Valentine’s Day Special Martini Cocktail

By Chef Claude Pinto 

Ingredients

20g – Strawberries
10g – Basil
5ml – Sugar syrup
5ml – Lime juice
10ml – Cherry brandy
50ml – Cointreau
45ml – Vodka
15ml – Cranberry juice

Method

* Put strawberries and basil in a cocktail shaker and muddle well.

* Add the rest of the ingredients to the shaker and top it up with ice.

* Give the cocktail a firm shake.

* Double strain the cocktail into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with a strawberry and basil satay.

Lover’s Ignite

By Chef Rakshit Sharma 

Ingredients

60ml – Gin
10ml – Elderflower
10ml – Lime juice

Method

* Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.

* Stir and strain into a chunky tumbler half filled with ice and stir gently.

* Garnish with muddled cucumber and top-up with ginger ale.

Habibi cocktail

By Chef Chetan Kaushal 

Ingredients

100ml – Rose Grenache
50ml – Rose liqueur
50ml – Grape soda
6 – Basil leaf
4 – Ashwagandha berries
2 – Pear (slices)
6 – Rose petals
4 – Grapes

Method

* Combine basil leaves, rose petals, ashwagandha and slices of pear with rose liqueur.

* Add ice, rose wine and stir gently.

* Add a splash of homemade grape soda.

* Serve with mini bottle of extra rose liqueur.

Adam’s Kiss

By Chef Rakshit Sharma 

Ingredients

120ml – Bacardi white rum
20ml – Lime juice
20ml – Mint verte

Method

* Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice.

* Stir, and strain into a Martini glass.

* Garnish with lime chunks and mint leaves.

