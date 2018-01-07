UK restaurant fined over Rs 42 lakh for serving food on wooden boards

Ibrahim’s Grill and Steak House in Birmingham, UK, were asked to pay the huge amount by a local court. (Source: @BhamCityCouncil/ Twitter) Ibrahim’s Grill and Steak House in Birmingham, UK, were asked to pay the huge amount by a local court. (Source: @BhamCityCouncil/ Twitter)

Many restaurants and cafes around the world not only experiment with culinary themes but also how they serve their food. Remember the toilet-themed eatery where food is served on mini commodes? Well, even if did gross out many people, it did not lead them any kind of a soup concerning hygiene. However, one UK restaurant was made to pay a hefty fine for serving food on wooden boards. And it was a whopping £50,000 (over Rs 42 lakh)!

Yes, Ibrahim’s Grill and Steak House in Birmingham were asked to pay the huge amount after the Birmingham City Council received a complaint of an alleged food poisoning outbreak affecting 14 people in October 2016. The Birmingham Magistrates Court heard the case, and after taking many lapses of sanitation at the eatery decided to levy the penalty.

According to Birmingham City Council’s Twitter handle, “A number of issues of concern were found, including a high-level reliance being placed on the use of disposable gloves, rather than the washing of hands.”

The city council further added that the restaurant “premises was poor and sanitising chemicals were not being used in accordance with manufacturer instructions.” It also dubbed the wooden boards used to serve their dish unfit for cleaning. “Wooden plates which were incapable of being cleaned were being used to serve the food. Wooden plates could pose a risk of food poisoning to anyone eating from them.”

The council said that the restaurant was previously served notice for improvements, but on a review in December 2016 discovered the eatery did not forego the use of wooden plates. Hence, on January 4, the company entered a guilty plea – and a fine of £50,000 was imposed along with £670 as cost and £120 victim surcharge.

Mark Croxford, Head of Environmental Health at Birmingham City Council, said, “It is completely unacceptable for businesses to put the health of people eating at their restaurants at risk. The owners were given sound advice which they chose to ignore. I am pleased magistrates supported our efforts with a large fine and hope advice we give on improving businesses to protect health will not be ignored in future.”

