10 types of cheese you should definitely try once in your life

Stilton cheese is shot through with a combination of real edible gold leaf and real gold liqueur. (Source: Getty Images) Stilton cheese is shot through with a combination of real edible gold leaf and real gold liqueur. (Source: Getty Images)

Are you a foodie, or just get a rush out of trying delicious (sometimes weird) food items? Well, who wouldn’t like to experiment with a variety of delicacies from different cuisines? Cheese is one of the most drool-worthy food items all over the world and is available in a plethora of choices.

While some varieties will melt in your mouth, giving you a burst of cheesy delight, others will make you work to avail their flavoursome richness. If you love cheese, here are 10 varieties that you must try once in your life — of course, if you dare!

Casu Marzu

Chef Gordon Ramsay feels Cazu Marzu cheese is the most dangerous cheese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Chef Gordon Ramsay feels Cazu Marzu cheese is the most dangerous cheese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Sardinia, Italy

Texture: Soft

”The most dangerous cheese in the world,” as said by Gordon Ramsay, Casu Marzu is enjoyed by a select population only. Wondering why? It comes with a serving of live maggots on it.

Originated in Sardinia, Italy, for centuries it has been made from pecorino cheese that the sheep farmers let rot to attract flies. When the fly eggs hatch, the fermentation of the cheese takes place and it becomes Casu Marzu. The ripe cheese leaves an aftertaste that lasts for hours. However, it is considered unsafe to eat once the larvae have died, so it is preferably eaten with translucent white worms that are still squiggling.

Yak Cheese

Ever tried yak cheese in Tibet? (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Ever tried yak cheese in Tibet? (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Tibet

Texture: Extremely hard

While most of us are used to the dripping cheese that pizza chains have so endeared us to, there is one that might break your teeth if you try to take a bite. How is it eaten then? Although there are softer varieties, the hard kind can be gnawed and sucked upon, if you like earthy flavours.

It is made by wrapping the curd from yak’s milk in cloth and pressing it hard to get rid of the water. After it is dry, it is cut into pieces and further allowed to dry over a wood fire.

Gorgonzola

Gorgonzola cheese is quite sharp and pungent. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Gorgonzola cheese is quite sharp and pungent. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Italy

Texture: Creamy to crumbly

This sharp and pungent cheese packs a powerful punch in terms of its flavour. It comes in two varieties mostly — Dolce and Piccante. The Dolce gorgonzola is allowed to age for three months, while the Piccante for six to twelve months. This rich cheese is better eaten with food rather than on its own, owing to its pungent smell.

Halloumi

Halloumi cheese is perfect for the summer season. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Halloumi cheese is perfect for the summer season. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Cyprus

Texture: Semi-soft

All your grilled and fried cheese fantasies may come true in this Cyprus-born Halloumi cheese that is (really!) hard to melt. Having a melting point higher than other types of cheese, it is often relished during the summer months with juicy watermelon slices.

Gouda

Gouda cheese can be smooth or hard, depending on its type. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Gouda cheese can be smooth or hard, depending on its type. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Netherlands

Texture: Semi-hard to hard

Named after the town of Gouda in the Southern Netherlands, the flavour of this cheese can vary as per the time of ageing. The younger variety is mild with a smooth and semi-hard texture, while the older one is hard and crumbly, with a richer flavour.

Gruyère

The flavour of Gruyère cheese matures with age. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The flavour of Gruyère cheese matures with age. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Switzerland

Texture: Firm and dense

Gruyère has a flavour that matures with age. It is aged between six months and a year and is really hard. However, the unpasteurised (raw) variety has a particularly delicious taste.

Stilton cheese (made of real gold)

Stilton cheese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Stilton cheese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: UK

Texture: Semi-soft, crumbly, creamy

This Stilton cheese is shot through with a combination of real edible gold leaf and real gold liqueur. It is one of the most expensive cheese and a 100g slice would cost around Rs 66,895.

Epoisses (this stinky cheese has been banned on public transport)

Époisses cheese is popularly known as Napolean’s favourite cheese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Époisses cheese is popularly known as Napolean’s favourite cheese. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: France

Texture: Runny

Known as Napolean’s favourite cheese, this French delicacy is made from raw cow’s milk and its rind is washed with pomace brandy. Its odour is quite repulsive and it is banned from public transports in France. However, it is edible as long as it smells like someone who hasn’t showered in a week. If it starts to reek of ammonia, it is time to throw it out.

Pecorino Romano

Pecorino Romano cheese is good for the ones who love strong flavours. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Pecorino Romano cheese is good for the ones who love strong flavours. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: Italy

Texture: Hard and crumbly

One of the oldest cheese types, it goes back to Roman times. Having a salty and sharp taste, this hard cheese is made out of sheep’s milk. For those, who enjoy strong flavours, Pecorino Romano is a tasty choice.

Wensleydale

Wensleydale cheese is moist and crumbly. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Wensleydale cheese is moist and crumbly. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Place of origin: England

Texture: Moist and crumbly

Boasting a tart flavour, this cheese variety is often combined with fruits like cranberries and apricots. It has a white to pale-yellow appearance and is often crumbly. Originated from the village of Wensleydale in North Yorkshire, Wensleydale is one of the most popular cheese in England.

