World Chocolate Day 2017: These three amazing recipes will make you drool

There is nothing like chocolate to uplift your mood on a bad day. It works like magic and can turn your mood around in no time. As people around the globe celebrate World Chocolate Day, it gives us more reasons to indulge in some wholesome goodness.

Be it chocolate bars, ice-creams, cakes or even drinks, there’s hardly anything that can go wrong with this cocoa bliss. It is the ultimate comfort food and there are plenty of reasons why you should consume it. Recent researches have shown that eating dark chocolate may protect your brain from age-related stress and inflammation that are thought to play an important role in the neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.

So here are three mouth-watering recipes by Chef Akram Ali, Executive Pastry Chef, JW Marriott Kolkata for you to try.

Royal Cake

Ingredients

For the Mousse

240 ml – Water

640g – Sugar

640g – Egg yolk

1680g – Dark chocolate

2400g – Whipped cream

For the Praline Crunchy

1500g – Praline Hazelnut

375g – Dark chocolate

150g – Milk chocolate

600g – Paillete Feuilletine (Fragments of thin pancakes for praline)

One layer of Dacqouise Biscuits

Method:

For the Mousse:

* Melt the chocolate in a double boiler.

* Meanwhile, prepare the casserole with water and sugar in it and boil it to 120°C.

* In the mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks at maximum speed till soft peaks are formed.

* Carefully fold in the hot sugar mixture into the whisked eggs. Allow it to cool down for a while then mix vigorously with the melted chocolate mixture.

* Gently fold in the whipped cream.

For the Praline Crunchy:

* Put one layer of dacquoise biscuit within a mould on a tray.

* Mix the melted chocolate with the praline hazelnut.

* Add the paillette feuilletine, mix properly then pour it into the tray and spread it evenly.

* Add the dark chocolate mousse on top.

* Refrigerate for minimum one night before you unmold and cut it. The cake is ready to serve.

Chocolate Flourless Cake

Ingredients

350g – Egg

150g – Butter

150g – Dark chocolate

150g – Chocolate powder

200g – Sugar

250g – Apricot jam

For the Glaze

150g – Dark chocolate

40g – Icing sugar

10 ml – Water

30g – Butter (melted)

Method

For Sacher Torte:

* Melt the dark chocolate and butter over a double boiler.

* In a mixing bowl, mix egg and sugar until the consistency is fluffy.

* Once you reach the right consistency, add the chocolate and butter mix.

* Now add the chocolate powder to this mixture.

* Bake at 180ºC for 30-45 mins.

For the Glaze:

* Boil icing sugar and water.

* Melt the dark chocolate and add it to the mixture.

* Following that, add the melted butter. (Please note that the glaze solidifies quickly, so be very quick when you handle it)

Assemble

* Slice the sponge cake into two halves.

* Spread the apricot jam between the layer and on top of the sponge and freeze the sponge.

* After that, glaze the sponge with the mixture. The cake is ready to serve.

Chocolate Temptation

Ingredients

For the Mousse

240 ml – Water

640g – Sugar

640g – Egg yolk

1680g – Dark chocolate

2400g – Whipped cream

For assembling

150g – Egg white

20g – White sugar

Method

For the Mousse:

* Melt the chocolate in a double boiler.

* Meanwhile, prepare the casserole with water and sugar in it and boil it to 120°C.

* In the mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks at maximum speed till soft peaks are formed.

* Carefully fold in the hot sugar mixture into the whisked eggs. Allow it to cool down for a while then mix vigorously with the melted chocolate mixture.

* Gently fold in the whipped cream.

For assemblage:

* Make a French meringue with egg whites and sugar.

* Mix it delicately with the chocolate mousse.

* Pour the mixture into a mould.

* Freeze it overnight.

* Unmould the dish the following day.

* Garnish with mini candies of your choice and serve.

