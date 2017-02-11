Three-day-culinary festival begins in Gurugram

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Express archive photo Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Express archive photo

In a celebration of food with activities ranging from chefs demos and mixology sessions to Chefs workshops and a gourmet market, the NCR’s much loved food destination, DLF Cyber Hub in Gurugram, saw the kickstart of a three-day culinary festival on Friday. The Gourmet High Street is an international platform exhibiting every aspect of food, and the best platform to learn, explore and indulge.

On Friday, visitors participated in activities like Culinary Grind and Cooking Studio. The presence of leading chefs like Thomas Blanchard, Amrita Raichand, Sanjeev Kapoor, Tanveer Kwatra, Sarah Todd and Saransh Goila was an icing on the cake.

In the Culinary Grind session, visitors witnessed a live cooking demo by the chefs and Cooking Studio took this experience to the next level as it offered a chance to learn cooking techniques from the masters in person.

The visitors had an opportunity not only to learn from some of the leading chefs but also interact with them informally and perhaps learn a secret or two about their favourite delicacies.

Complementing the taste buds was live entertainment by bands like Panic, The Evening Jammers and That’s What She Says.

“The Gourmet High Street is one of the rare festivals where people not only eat and drink, but also get ample opportunities to learn about the nuances of food that interest them. In addition, one also gets to interact with and get inspired by leading celebrity chefs, mixologists and sommeliers.

“Our this venue Cyber Hub is already a crowd puller for the pleasing number of eating options it offers. We are excited to host the festival at a destination which is a food lover’s paradise,” said Kavneet Sahni, Founder, The Gourmet High Street.

The three day long festival concludes on February 12.