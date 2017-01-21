This Round’s on Him: Scholar and writer James McHugh is working on the history of alcohol in India from the time of the Vedas till the 19th century

Express photo by Oinam Anand. Express photo by Oinam Anand.

One would have liked to meet James McHugh (pictured) at the bar, but finding an inch to stand and squeeze in a conversation at the 10th Jaipur Literature Festival is quite a task. Instead, we head to a corridor inside the Diggi Palace to chat about his upcoming book, tentatively titled, An Unholy Brew: Alcohol in Indian Religion and History, without a glass in hand.

A scholar of Sanskrit and Indian cultural history at the University of California, Los Angeles, McHugh was working on his dissertation, Sandalwood and Carrion: Smell in Indian Religion and Culture, a few years ago, when he began getting interested in alcohol in medieval India. “I was dabbling in all sorts of texts about potions and herbs and medical materials at the time. I found a 12th century manuscript from south India that is like an encyclopedia of royal life; that had a section on drinking parties, with recipes,” he says. What did our ancient ancestors drink? “Not everybody drank or was allowed to drink. But you can argue that India, at that time, had available, a greater variety of alcoholic drinks than England or France. You had grain drinks, sugarcane drinks, palm toddy, grape wine, jackfruit wine, and a whole lot more,” says McHugh.

His book is a historical survey of alcohol in India, from the Vedas till the 19th century. “The Vedas mention two types of intoxicating drinks — soma (that is prepared from a plant of the same name) and a fermented alcoholic preparation called sura, that was made from rice, barley and millet,” he says. Drinking sura could be good for you. “It’s more like sake than beer, and they still make some of these in the Northeast. These ancient drinks were unfiltered and had a lot of microbes and vitamin content,” says McHugh.

McHugh explores the Dharmashastra and finds that being an upper-caste Brahmin might not have been much fun — they were forbidden to consume all intoxicating drinks because it is believed that they embodied the Vedas; slurring while praying would be terribly impolite. The Sudras, on the other hand, were allowed everything (god knows they needed it). And when it comes to women, not much seems to have changed. “Drinking for a certain class of women was alright but it was in private,” he says.

McHugh hopes to finish the book in a few years, but it would help if he hurried up. Because the next time a righteous busybody tells you that the West introduced India to the evils of alcohol, a portable text proving them wrong is sure to come handy.