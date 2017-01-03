This New York restaurant is serving pizza topped with 24-karat gold!

Fitness freaks shouldn’t worry about the calorie count, as edible gold has no nutritional value at all. (Source: Instagram/Industry Kitchen) Fitness freaks shouldn’t worry about the calorie count, as edible gold has no nutritional value at all. (Source: Instagram/Industry Kitchen)

No, this one is not a page out of the famous travel and food TV show Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern. According to WABC, Industry Kitchen in Manhattan’s Financial District, New York, is offering a pizza with 24-karat gold flakes for $2,000 (Rs 1.3 lakh). If you calculate, that’s about $250 per slice and around $50 per bite! Yes, we are still reeling under shock. An easy addition to the long list of really expensive foods around the world.

Made with edible gold, the pizza is topped with other ingredients like Stilton cheese from England, Ossetra caviar from the Caspian Sea, foie gras and truffles from France.

According to reports, Chef Braulio Bunay said, “I drew my inspiration for the pizza from the Financial District, which is right next door to where we’re located. This area attracts people from all over the world, so I wanted to create a dish that celebrates that.”

For the gold pizza, the chef said customers should order 48 hours in advance.

Apparently, for restaurants, pushing the envelope is nothing new. Last year, another restaurant called Manila Social Club in Williamsburg, launched a doughnut covered with 24-karat gold for $100. In 2014, there was a $160 gold-leaf lobster roll but the most extravagant of them all was Frozen Haute Chocolate sundae by Serendipity, made with 23-karat edible gold-infused whipped cream for a whooping $25,000!

Fitness freaks shouldn’t worry about the calorie count, as edible gold has no nutritional value at all. Also, it’s been around for centuries. The Egyptians used to believe that gold was a sacred food.

