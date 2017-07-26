This Dragon Chop Suey recipe is perfect to beat after office hunger pangs

Start your experiments in the kitchen today with the Dragon Chop Suey recipe. Start your experiments in the kitchen today with the Dragon Chop Suey recipe.

In the words of food historian Alan Davidson, Chop Suey is “a prime example of culinary mythology”. There is a long list of conflicting stories about its origin and one account claims that it was invented in the 19th century by Chinese American cooks working on the transcontinental railroad. But anthropologist E N Anderson believes that the popular dish finds it roots in Taishan, a county in Guangdong province in China, a home to Chinese immigrants to the United States.

Whatever be its origin, we are glad that someone actually came up with this dish. It’s hearty and delicious and a perfect way to beat the after office hunger pangs. This recipe from Freshmenu.com is a good way to start your experiments in the kitchen.

Ingredients

20g – Carrot, sliced and blanched

30g – Baby corn, cut into diamond shape and blanched

5g – Red pepper, cut into triangles

10g – Green pepper, cut into triangles

5g – Yellow pepper, cut into triangles

30g – Bok choy, cut into diamond shape

10g – Fresh spinach, sliced

20g – Button mushroom (halves)

10g – Chinese cabbage, cut into triangles

10g – Beans, cut into diamond shape

20g – Broccoli florents (blanched)

150g – Boiled noodles

10g – Corn flour

1g – Salt

1g – Pepper

1g – Aromat seasoning

15g – Chilli paste

150g – Vegetable stock

3g – Light soya

2g – Chilli oil

5g – Chopped garlic

3g – Chopped ginger

1g – Star anise

10g – Tomato ketchup

3g – Cashew nut

3g – Rice wine vinegar

5g – Diluted corn flour

1g – Chopped spring onion

1g – Chopped red chilli

3g – Honey

Method

* Add cornflour, salt, pepper and aromat seasoning to the noodles. Deep fry it till it’s crispy.

* Sautee garlic, and then add chopped ginger and chilli paste to it and stir. Now, add rice wine vinegar, light soya, chilli oil, tomato ketchup, honey, tossed vegetables and stock to it.

* Adjust the seasoning and then add the fried cashews.

* Add diluted cornflour to make the sauce. It should be red in colour and should taste sour and spicy.

* Garnish it with chopped spring onions.

