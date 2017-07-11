Third edition of momo fest in Delhi-NCR extended by a day

GoBuzzinga is bringing together 25 momo vendors of Delhi-National Capital Region, offering more than 100 variants at the fest. (Source: File Photo) GoBuzzinga is bringing together 25 momo vendors of Delhi-National Capital Region, offering more than 100 variants at the fest. (Source: File Photo)

Momo lovers have a treat coming up with Momo Festival, a three-day gala where several variants of the snack will be available under one roof.

Earlier, it used to be a two-day affair, but for the third edition, it has been extended by a day.

The variety of momos will be a balance of steam, fried, tandoori, gravy, vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, boasting a large number of variants including chocolate momos, vodka momos, changezi chicken momos, Darjeeling momos, vegetarian spicy lemon momos, pan (sweet pan) momos, shrimp momos, achaari momos and more.

GoBuzzinga is bringing together 25 momo vendors of Delhi-National Capital Region, offering more than 100 variants at the fest, which will take place from Friday till Sunday at DLF Mall of India, read a statement.

“It is amazing how much the vendors of Delhi have experimented with what used to be basic vegetable and chicken filled steamed dumplings. There are more than 400 different varieties of momos available in the streets of Delhi and NCR. And, we’ve brought together the most awesome ones at one venue,” said Shantanu Verma, CEO and founder at GoBuzzinga, the organising company of the event.

“This festival is a tribute to the rich tradition of street food of Delhi, and there are many more such hidden gems in the Capital that we hope to explore with our festivals. We are soon expanding in other cities too, and we are going to take these festivals with us as well,” Verma added.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App