The sleeping cat Raindrop Cake is a rage and it’s just unbelievably cute

The Raindrop Cake, known as Mizu Shingen Mochi, has its origins in Japan, and is usually served with soybean powder and a sugary syrup. (Source: Hey! It's Mosogourmet/Youtube)

Remember, how earlier this year, the Raindrop Cake made its way into our lives? The translucent bubble-like cake, which needs no baking and looks like a silicone breast implant, became a rage with food bloggers and Instagrammers. Made using agar (a component made from algae which vegetarians in India have used as a replacement to gelatine) and water, the Raindrop Cake, has its origins in a confectionery in Yamanashi, Japan. It is known to the Japanese as Mizu Shingen Mochi. Mizu translates to water, and the delicate water cake has to be consumed in less than 30 minutes – it melts in your mouth and yes, tastes like water!

The sleeping cat Raindrop Cake. (Source: Twitter/mithiruka)

Recently, Twitter user mithiruka shared a photo of the clear and jiggly Japanese dessert in the shape of a sleeping cat. Soon after, the Internet exploded. The photo has gone viral with over 23k likes and 19k retweets. Mithiruka also shared a video to show these cakes come in different shapes.

Calling it a cake is a bit of a misnomer as the dictionary meaning of a cake is something like, “an item of soft sweet food made from a mixture of flour, fat, eggs, sugar, and other ingredients, baked and sometimes iced or decorated.” or “an item of savoury food formed into a flat round shape, and typically baked or fried.” The raindrop cake fits neither of the description, but do people really care?

What do you think of the raindrop cake; would you try one? Let us know in the comments below.

