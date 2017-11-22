Thanksgiving 2017: From Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, here are 5 quick and easy recipes to feast on

Pumpkin Pie, Roast Turkey and Dinner Rolls. (Source: Pixabay/YouTube) Pumpkin Pie, Roast Turkey and Dinner Rolls. (Source: Pixabay/YouTube)

For many, the occasion of Thanksgiving is a time for family reunions, shopping, merrymaking, feasts and family dinner. People take out time to spend special time to meet near and dear ones and thank them for their kindness. Every year, people all across the world celebrate Thanksgiving Day.

For Canada it is the second Monday of October and for United States it is the fourth Thursday of November. Other countries like Australia, Grenada, The Netherlands and India also join in the celebration. This year, the Thanksgiving day will fall on November 23, one day prior to Black Friday, as per the US celebration date.

So, this year, treat your family and friends to these quick and easy recipes!

Fail-Safe Roast Turkey by Jamie Oliver

Thanksgiving can never be complete without turkey. This mouth-watering turkey recipe by chef Jamie Oliver will leave you and your loved ones very happy.

Watch the video here.

Ultimate Mash Potatoes by Gordon Ramsay

Smooth and buttery, mashed potatoes are heaven on a plate. Chef Gordon Ramsay shows us how to do them easy and right!

Watch the video here.

Cranberry Sauce by Gennaro Contaldo

For a fulfilling meal, cranberry sauce is a must. Made out of cranberries, this jelly-like substance is mostly served as a condiment with Thanksgiving dinner and is very easy to make.

Watch the video here.

Pumpkin Pie

There’s always room for dessert. Treat your family and friends to this amazing pumpkin pie recipe and they will never forget your Thanksgiving treat!

Watch the video here.

Homemade Dinner Rolls by Laura Vitale

Soft and fluffy, these homemade dinner rolls are fuss-free and one of the most scrumptious recipes you will come across. Here’s a step-by-step guide for making the best rolls.

Watch the video here.

So, which one would you like to try? Let us know in the comments below.

