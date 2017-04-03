Here are 5 reasons why you should plant your teabags and not throw them

Do you throw out your teabags? BIG mistake. Here’s what you should do instead. (Source: Tomasz Sienicki/Wikimedia Commons) Do you throw out your teabags? BIG mistake. Here’s what you should do instead. (Source: Tomasz Sienicki/Wikimedia Commons)

On an average, we tend to drink at least two cups of tea a day. And many of us often take the easy route and dip our favourite teabag into a steaming hot mug, put our feet up and relax. Soon after, that teabag is mercilessly thrown into the dustbin without a thought that that little pouch of tea leaves can actually be used for something a lot more creative.

First and foremost, you can use teabags to take the puffiness out of your tired eyes, especially with green or black tea. They even relieve those horrible dark circles under your eyes. Just make sure you don’t use hot ones. After getting the right brew on your tea, put the teabags on a plate or cup and cool them off in the fridge for about 20 minutes. Once nice and cold, take them out and place them over your tired eyes and just relax for another 20-odd minutes.

The caffeine in the tea helps shrink blood vessels, thus reducing eye puffiness and dark circles.

But what after? Did you know teabags can be further used as well? Check these out:

1) Tea leaves add nutrients to the soil: So, instead of throwing those bags away, bury them in a pot instead. The tannic acid and nutrients in the tea fertilises the soil, enriching it further.

2) Tea leaves and coffee grounds keep the cats away: Did you know cats don’t like the smell of tea leaves and coffee grounds? So, if fluffy is ‘making business’ where she shouldn’t, then just sprinkle some bags and grounds and see the results.

3) Tea increases the rate of decomposition of other substances: If you make your own fertiliser or keep a compost pit like many of the green-friendly houses these days, then know that the acid in the tea leaves actually increase the rate of decomposition of the other substances in the compost pit. So, adding teabags to the compost pit instead of the dustbin is what you should be doing.

4) Worms eat tea leaves: Worms tend to like eating tea leaves. So when they digest the ‘food’, they produce a nutrient-rich output which would make your soil healthier.

5) Weeds don’t like teabags: If you bury teabags in your garden, then it automatically impedes the growth of weeds, so imagine the amount of time you’ll save in de-weeding. You can make yourself a nice cup of tea instead!

