Eat with your eyes first: How to make Peach Plum Rose Tart

Enjoy this Peach Plum Rose Tart recipe at the comfort of your home. Enjoy this Peach Plum Rose Tart recipe at the comfort of your home.

Are you one of those who like to try out new desserts, but prefer to eat with your eyes first? If yes, then this Peach Plum Rose Tart recipe by Chef Prajit, The Ashok, New Delhi is perfect for you. Not only is it fresh, tart and sweet, it is also perfect to build a fan base on Instagram if you are a home cook.

With weekend around the corner, give it a try. You might enjoy it.

Ingredients



Sweet Pastry Dough

100g – Butter, softened

80g – Icing sugar

3 – Egg yolks

200g – Refined flour

Fruits

2 – Large plums, thinly sliced

2 – Large peaches, thinly sliced

1/4 cup – Apricot jam

Powdered sugar for dusting, optional

Method



* Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until well combined, then beat in the egg yolks one at a time until it’s fully incorporated into the mixture.

* Slowly mix the flour until the mixture turns into dough.

* Place the dough on a floured work surface and knead briefly until smooth.

* Wrap the pastry in cling film and let it chill for 30 minutes.

* Preheat the oven to 200 degrees celsius.

* Place the fruit slices in a microwave safe bowl and add 2tbsp of water to it. Now cover the bowl with plastic wrap and microwave for about 3 minutes – the slices should be soft and malleable. Let the fruits cool in the fridge for sometime.

* Roll out the pastry and cut it into about 10-12 strips, each 1.5 inch by 6 inch (the longer the strips, the more intricate the rose will look).

* Once the fruits are at room temperature or colder, take a strip of the pastry (refrigerate the remaining ones) and brush the surface with about 1/2 tsp of jam.

* Start arranging the fruit slices on the top half of the dough with the skin side facing upwards. Arrange the remaining slices in the same manner. Do not over stack the pastry, but make sure the slices always overlap.

* When the top of the pastry strip is covered with fruit slices in length, take the bottom half of the pastry and fold it over the top half where the fruit is arranged, pressing slightly to make sure it sticks to the fruit.

* Take the short edge of the long pastry strip and start rolling it in the shape of a cylinder. Press the edges to seal it well and you have got a rose shape with the skin side of the fruit slices curling out.

* Place the rose tart in a standard sized muffin pan or tart moulds. Refrigerate the tart while you work on the rest.

* Bake the tarts at 180 degrees celsius for 15-20 minutes until the pastry is golden and the fruits are tender.

* Dust with powdered sugar and serve.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News Of memories and friends, this Christmas Plum Cake recipe is more than just flavours