US fast-food joint is selling TARANTULA burgers! Are you brave enough to try?

Friday, April 20, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Updated: April 21, 2018 12:48:55 am
tarantula burger, tarantula burger north carolina, usa tarantula burger, bizarre food, weird food, fried spiders, fried tarantula, exotic meat, exotic food, indian express, lifestyle news Juicy beef patty adorned with a chargrilled tarantula! That’s the special offering for this year’s Exotic Meat Month at the eatery. (Source: Bull City Burger/ Twitter)
What may seem delicious to you might not be for others, but that doesn’t stop adventurous foodies from trying out various exotic foods around the globe. From chicken feet to tuna eyeballs, there are many unusual foods famous around the world that may make you lose your appetite. Now, making headlines is a US eatery with tarantula burgers. Yes, you read it right, the classic American dish is now being topped with a giant fried spider. A North Carolina burger joint called the Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving the special burgers for their Exotic Meat Month campaign.

Not just tarantulas, the restaurant has been serving exotic meats like iguana, alligator, rabbit, python, turtle and various insects for the past six years. This time, it was turn for arachnophobes to overcome their fear by literally taking a bite of it.

Yes, but not everyone would be lucky to try it. One has to take part in a lottery to get a taste of a hairy, chargrilled tarantula sitting on top of a beef patty — all for a price of $30. And if they dare to finish the tasty burger then as accolade, get a limited-edition Tarantula Challenge T-shirt and of course, some social media fame! The contest began earlier in April and has created a huge buzz since then.

The restaurant purchased only 15 “farmed, organically raised creatures” so diners can taste arachnids only after winning the lucky draw. The person has to claim the prize within 48 hours or will miss the rare opportunity.

For those wondering how it tastes, the restaurant answered to a user on Twitter saying it feels very close to crab or “other shellfish, sometimes with a bit of a metallic-y taste”.

However, this is not so rare as you would think. In many South Asian countries like Cambodia and Thailand, people do enjoy fried spiders and tarantulas.

