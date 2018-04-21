US fast-food joint is selling TARANTULA burgers! Are you brave enough to try?

Juicy beef patty adorned with a chargrilled tarantula! That’s the special offering for this year’s Exotic Meat Month at the eatery. (Source: Bull City Burger/ Twitter) Juicy beef patty adorned with a chargrilled tarantula! That’s the special offering for this year’s Exotic Meat Month at the eatery. (Source: Bull City Burger/ Twitter)

What may seem delicious to you might not be for others, but that doesn’t stop adventurous foodies from trying out various exotic foods around the globe. From chicken feet to tuna eyeballs, there are many unusual foods famous around the world that may make you lose your appetite. Now, making headlines is a US eatery with tarantula burgers. Yes, you read it right, the classic American dish is now being topped with a giant fried spider. A North Carolina burger joint called the Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving the special burgers for their Exotic Meat Month campaign.

Not just tarantulas, the restaurant has been serving exotic meats like iguana, alligator, rabbit, python, turtle and various insects for the past six years. This time, it was turn for arachnophobes to overcome their fear by literally taking a bite of it.

Anthony J. enjoyed his 3rd tarantula burger with us this weekend. He’s also been enjoying EMM with us every year it’s been going on & at 17, has enjoyed every exotic meat we’ve ever offered. Hey, Jamal L. ticket #907724… now it’s your turn. Give us a call and claim your 🕷️. pic.twitter.com/VHsRh5vCNz — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 17, 2018

Yes, but not everyone would be lucky to try it. One has to take part in a lottery to get a taste of a hairy, chargrilled tarantula sitting on top of a beef patty — all for a price of $30. And if they dare to finish the tasty burger then as accolade, get a limited-edition Tarantula Challenge T-shirt and of course, some social media fame! The contest began earlier in April and has created a huge buzz since then.

The restaurant purchased only 15 “farmed, organically raised creatures” so diners can taste arachnids only after winning the lucky draw. The person has to claim the prize within 48 hours or will miss the rare opportunity.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it’s David D’s turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

For those wondering how it tastes, the restaurant answered to a user on Twitter saying it feels very close to crab or “other shellfish, sometimes with a bit of a metallic-y taste”.

People say it tastes most like crab, or other shellfish, sometimes with a bit of a metallic-y taste. BUT, the legs, the body…each bite tastes a bit different. Best way to answer that question? Try one for yourself! — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 9, 2018

However, this is not so rare as you would think. In many South Asian countries like Cambodia and Thailand, people do enjoy fried spiders and tarantulas.

