Sweet treats: How to make White Chocolate Strawberry Mille-Feuille

Also known as the Napoleon, Mille-Feuille is a French pastry. Also known as the Napoleon, Mille-Feuille is a French pastry.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the search for the best chocolate, cookie, pastry recipe starts! Basically, the look out for anything that is sweet and sounds a little exotic turns out to be in great demand around this time of the year. So that you don’t have to go through hours of surfing on the Internet, we bring you this delightful White Chocolate Strawberry Mille-Feuille recipe by Chef Deepak Yadav, pastry chef, Courtyard by Marriott, Gurugram Downtown. Have a great time treating your loved ones this V-Day!

Ingredients

1ltr – Cream

1200g – White chocolate

250g – Flour

20g – Salt

200g – Unsalted butter

500g – Fresh strawberry

150ml – Cold water

Method

* Boil the cream, add white chocolate to it and let it melt. Once the chocolate has melted, allow the mixture to cool down.

* Put the flour and a pinch of salt in the food processor, start mixing it and steadily pour in 150ml of cold water. When the dough comes together, cover it with plastic wrap and let it sit for 20 mins.

* Lightly dust the work surface with flour and roll the dough. Put the butter in between two pieces of baking parchment and soften it by tapping it with a rolling pin. Cut the butter in half and repeat the process until the butter is workable but still cold. Reshape to the size, roughly of a postcard.

* Put the butter in the centre of the pastry and fold over the right and left sides of the circle, overlapping in the middle. Press the dough with the rolling pin to make it longer and then lightly mark into thirds.

* Fold the bottom third up to cover the middle third and the top third down. Seal the dough gently by pressing down on the edges with your rolling pin. Give the dough a quarter turn.

* Roll the dough out to a long rectangle, keeping the edges square and the sides straight. After that, bake at 200 degree celsius.

* Take a sheet of puff pastry as a base and put white chocolate ganache on it. Top it off with a puff pastry sheet again.

* Arrange the strawberry on top and cover with hot glaze. Cut it into desired shapes.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd