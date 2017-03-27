Beat the heat with these 3 refreshing drinks

From tangy raw mango drink to refreshing fennel these drinks will help you relax after a busy day. From tangy raw mango drink to refreshing fennel these drinks will help you relax after a busy day.

As the temperature rises, hot tea and coffee are more an option. While Lassi and Buttermilk are a perfect option for your everyday needs, cocktails and mocktails are essential for the evening parties. Gone are the days when Cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary or Daiquiri were the only good options available on the menu. So to beat the heat and those who are not a big fan of downing their liquor in its purest form, here are few option to try this summer.

Provided by Subbaraman G, Beverages Manager at the Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd, Bengaluru, here are three refreshing drinks to try.

AAMCHI MANGO

Ingredients

60ml – Vodka

35ml – Aam Panna

15ml – Lime Juice

1 pinch – Chat masala

10 – Mint leaves (for garnishing)

Glassware: Mason Jar

Method:

* Add all the ingredients in a shaker and shake well with ice cubes.

* Stair into your glassware.

* Garnish with mint sprig.

WATERMELON & BASIL COOLER

Ingredients

8 to 10 – Watermelon chunks

5 to 6 – Basil leaves

20ml – Lime Juice

Tonic Water

Glassware: Martini glass

Method:

* Muddle watermelon and add basil and lime juice to it.

* Shake with lots of ice and fine strain into a glass filled with ice.

* Top up with Tonic Water.

FIZZY FENNEL

Ingredients

4 to 5 – Cucumber chunks

8 to 10 – Basil leaves

20ml – Lime Juice

2tsp – Fennel

Tonic Water

1 – Long-sliced cucumber (for garnishing)

Glassware: Martini glass

Method:

* Muddle cucumber chunks and fennel together.

* Slowly grind half of the Basil leaves in a mortar and pestle.

*Now add lime juice to the bruised leaves.

* Shake all the ingredients and fine strain into a glass filled with ice.

* Top up with Tonic Water

* Garnish it with cucumber and remaining basil leaves.

