Beat the heat! Quench your thirst with these cool summer drinks

As the temperature soars high, the feeling of fatigue, tiredness and dehydration creeps in. Summers take a toll on the health, and to balance it out, what’s better than a chilled lemonade or a healthy fruit juice?

Cool beverages not only help you stay hydrated but also give dietary benefits. While water is the most important drink to quench thirst, there are many other healthy and tasty beverages that you can include in your diet list while kicking off unhealthy aerated drinks.

So, if you’re wondering how to beat the heat, refresh and replenish your body with these cool beverages. Here are a few summer drinks from Del Monte that you should try this season.

Peach Froze

Ingredients

300g — Peach (chopped)

250ml — Dry rose wine

100ml — Sugar syrup

5ml — Dry vermouth

Method

* Freeze peach halves, dry rose wine and sugar syrup overnight. Add the frozen ingredients along with dry vermouth into a container.

* Blend until it becomes smooth. Do not add any ice cubes or water as it will take away the texture and flavour of the drink.

* Serve the drink immediately with a slice of peach and mint leaves on top.

Pineapple Ginger Lemonade

Ingredients

850g — Pineapple (chopped)

2 pieces — Lemon (juice)

1 inch — Ginger (grated)

¼ cup — Mint leaves

4 cups — Water

Ice cubes as needed

Method

* Add pineapple pieces along with the syrup, mint leaves, ginger, and lemon juice into a blender.

* Blend it well for 30-40 seconds. Add sugar, if needed.

* Transfer the blended pineapple lemon mixture into a pitcher.

* Add water and mix it well.

* Take serving glasses and put ice cubes into it. Pour the drink and serve.

Peach and Coconut Coolers

Ingredients

500g — Peaches (drained)

1/2 cup — Granulated sugar

1/4 cup — Water

1 cup — Coconut water

1/2 cup — Soda

Procedure

* In a saucepan set over medium heat, cook peaches and sugar and water until the peaches begin to break down. Once the peaches are completely broken down, let the mixture cool down.

* Transfer the peach mixture to a large container or jug. Top with coconut water and soda.

* Serve with ice cubes.

