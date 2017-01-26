SulaFest 2017: Get ready to rock ‘n’ roll for the 10th edition of this gourmet and music experience

There is much to do at the 10th edition of the Sula Fest in Nashik, Maharashtra, this year. There is much to do at the 10th edition of the Sula Fest in Nashik, Maharashtra, this year.

When it comes Indian wines, Sula Vineyards is usually the name that comes to the fore, and over the years, the SulaFest at the Nashik vineyards has turned into been a gala event for the perfect assemblage of both food and music. The fest is back this year on a bigger and happening note, with an additional healthy offering.

For its 10th edition, the festival is now a three-day affair at Sula Vineyards in Maharashtra.

The festival will host over 100 artists from India and abroad. Popular names include Infected Mushroom, Bloc Party, Dubioza Kolektiv, Hilight Tribe, Indian Ocean, Afro Celt Sound System, Loco & Jam, The Raghu Dixit Project, Swingrowers and Ska Vengers.

Adding a health quotient to the fanfare, SulaFest aims to introduce sunrise yoga sessions for fest-goers in the open grounds at the Tent City. In collaboration with The Yoga House, apart for yoga sessions fitness enthusiasts can even participate in a SulaFest run on the last day of the event to get their energy levels back on track!

The Tent City set up amid the earthy vineyards, campers can enjoy a variety of leisure and recreational activities such as foot massages, tarot card reading and flea market shopping. And the quite exquisite wine tours and tastings, grape stomping. The fest also will offer air balloon rides that promise to “add to the ‘fest’ feel!”

The participants can also choose from a wide range of drinks – from RAW Pressery’s cold-pressed juices to various liquor variants. The fest also assures to provide unique gourmet offerings from handpicked food outlets such as Bombay Food Truck, Mainland China, Maroosh and Woodside Inn among others.

So, if you are excited about all the sultry affair, head to on the Sula Vinyards for the fest during February 3- 5, 2017. Tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 for the weekday and Rs 2,500 each on the weekends, you can book your tickets online on Book My Show or on SulaFest’s website. Those who want to enjoy the fest on the weekends can book their passes for Rs 4,200, while those planning to attend the fest all three days can reserve their bookings for Rs 5,500.

