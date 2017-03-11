Splurging on Holi: A food historian recalls how food makes the festival of colours universal

Pushpesh Pant. Pushpesh Pant.

There was a time, not very long ago, when Holi was synonymous not only with colours but also with delectable, dainty gujiya — the crescent-shaped, mawa-packed pastry — and thandai, the eponymous swadeshi cold drink, not always laced with intoxicating grass. And how can one forget the seductive, savoury bhang ki pakori — fritters laced with cannabis that lured more when one was warned to stay away from. Frolicking and good humoured buffoonery was followed with the late lunch of karhi-chawal that was shared with family and friends when everyone had bathed and could barely be “tasted” in a pleasantly drowsy state.

In the hills of Uttarakhand, preparations for Holi started in cold winter evenings, rehearsing traditional folk songs set to classical ragas. These baithaks continued for a month and moved from the residence of one host to another. The musical sessions were punctuated with culinary intermissions. Alu ke gutake — potatoes fried in mustard oil and tempered with dried red chillies, and Himalayan chives and jalebis served with steaming tumblers of tea spiced up with ginger, peppercorns and cardamom.

The menu remained unchanged, yet it never jaded the palate. Each family followed a house recipe handed down the generations. The minor variations and innovative improvisations worked their magic. Alas! The art of deep -frying gujiya on low heat lovingly for a long time is all but extinct. Nowadays most people buy this sweet from the neighbourhood halwai. One doesn’t even have to wait for Holi; like vegetables available out of season, gujiya can be purchased round the year. Health concerns have rendered mawa suspect and rising costs of dried fruits and nuts have made this once popular confection irritatingly expensive.

The lazy halwai has discovered the formula of satisfying the non-discerning consumer: make the pistachios visible, throw in a few raisins, increase the size, glaze the stuff in syrup. Few recall the joy of biting into a homemade gujiya with a filling that blended semolina with mawa and grated coconut and had a thin casing. Cardamom and chironji were the only enrichment. The tiny delicacies were adorned painstakingly all along the sealing. It was this tender loving care which went into their making that made them special.

Thandai continues to be served — more often than not — out of a bottle. Like many other popular sherbats, most are content to put their trust in a brand. No one bothers to read the label that almost proudly proclaims the presence of artificial colours and flavours plus preservatives. The real stuff involved grinding to a smooth paste, myriad prescribed ingredients ranging from black peppercorns to soaked almonds, rose petals, chaar magaz, sultanas and more; then sieving it through fine muslin to blend with milk. Contrary to popular belief, bhang isn’t an essential ingredient of thandai. In Benaras, a goli is supplied on side to those addicted to it.

What is interesting about signature Holi foods and beverages such as the traditional gujiya and thandai is that they sent unmistakable signals about changing seasons and reminded us subliminally to make appropriate adjustments in our diet. Gujiya, sweet and deep-fried was the last loving bite of calorie-rich winter fare and as one took a deep drought of thandai, one was subtly reminded of the need to keep cool in the scorching summer to follow. We have, in recent past, been invited to “Holi Bashes” that substituted gujiya and thandai with designer chocolates and tall cool alcoholic drinks. We must confess they failed to give us a high.