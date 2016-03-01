Soye Bajjile Ghashi recipe: A nutritious, tasty side dish from Konkan

Ghashi is an immensely popular dish amongst Konkanis. This dish has vegetables such as potatoes and drumsticks, cooked in a roasted coconut gravy. “Soyi” means grated coconut and “Bajjile” means “roasted” in Konkani. It is served as a side dish with rice and dal. My family insists that this could be my signature dish. I made this once for the Ugadi (New Year) festival and everyone enjoyed it. Whenever I make this dish, I am reminded of my mother who was an expert in cooking and made this dish so very well.

There are different variations of this dish. Sometimes we add chick peas (black chana) or yam or breadfruit. In this version I have added drumsticks and potatoes. I have used my favourite Byadgi chillies which enhance the colour of the dish.

Ingredients

½ a coconut grated

10-12 – red chillies, (Byadgi variety)

A marble-sized ball of tamarind

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp Urad dal

¼ cup cooked tur dal

2 potatoes, boiled and cubed

2 drumsticks cut into 1 and a 1/2 inch pieces

Salt, to taste

Oil, as required

Method

*Pour a little oil in a pan, let it heat and then roast these three ingredients separately: red chillies till they are crisp; urad dal till it changes colour to a light brown; and coriander seeds till they turn golden brown. Keep aside.

*Next, roast the grated coconut to a golden brown, stirring continuously to prevent it from getting burnt.

*In a mixer, grind all the roasted ingredients, mentioned above, along with the tamarind to a smooth paste adding the required amount of water. Keep aside.

*In a vessel, cook the drumsticks adding salt in the water in which they are being cooked. This helps them to better absorb the salt.

*When the drumsticks are nearly cooked, add the boiled and cubed potatoes and the ground masala.

*Add salt and bring it to a boil using the right amount of water to get the desired consistency. Remember that you have already added salt to the drumsticks when they were being cooked.

*Finally add the cooked tur dal, stir well, and boil for a few more minutes stirring from time to time.

*Serve hot.

