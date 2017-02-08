Soak rice overnight to reduce risk of heart disease, cancer

The findings revealed that by soaking rice overnight the level of toxin — arsenic — was reduced by 80 per cent. (Source: File Photo) The findings revealed that by soaking rice overnight the level of toxin — arsenic — was reduced by 80 per cent. (Source: File Photo)

Are your a rice lover? Then know the healthier method to cook it. Before eating rice, soak them overnight to reduce the chances of increase in heart disease, diabetes and cancer, suggested a new study.

According to researchers from the Queens University Belfast in England, the chemical from the industrial toxins and pesticides in the soil contaminate the rice that is endangering the health of millions of people, reports The Telegraph.

The findings revealed that by soaking rice overnight the level of toxin — arsenic — was reduced by 80 per cent. For the research, Andy Meharg from the University, tested three different ways of cooking rice. In the first, he used a ratio of two parts of water to one part of rice, where the water was “steamed out” during cooking.

In the second, with five parts of water to one part of rice, with the excess water washed off, levels of arsenic were almost halved. And in the third method, where the rice was soaked overnight, levels of the toxin was reduced by 80 percent.

But experiments suggest that the way rice is cooked is key to reducing exposure to the toxic and naturally occurring chemical.