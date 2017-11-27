Will you eat this bread made of crickets?

Made of crickets, the hand-baked breads by the Finnish company are considered high in protein. Made of crickets, the hand-baked breads by the Finnish company are considered high in protein.

Insects may be scary to many, but they are also a part of some people’s regular diet. Not to forget most of these bizarre foods are considered delicacies! So, moving beyond chicken feet fries and ant eggs, Finland has introduced world’s ‘first’ insect bread. A Finnish bakery called the Fazer has made a novelty called Fazer Sirkkaleipä that translates to Fazer Cricket Bread. Yes, freshly hand-baked loaves of bread with crickets.

Wondering how it’s made? Well, it’s simple. For the making, the crickets contained in the bread are first dried and then ground into a powder that is added to the flour. The dough is made on the spot from flour that comes from Fazer’s own mill along with the exotic ingredient and is left to rest for a long time.

“One Fazer Cricket Bread contains 70 house crickets. Crickets are light; they compose three per cent of the weight of the bread,” the brand which has released the product in its 11 grocery stores said in a press release. And it’s not just the insect mix that constitutes the made-in-Finland product. Along with wheat flour and flour made from ground house crickets (Acheta domesticus), there are sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, rye grains, linseeds, rye malt, rapeseed oil, iodised sea salt, wheat gluten, and yeast. As of now, the company is buying the cricket flour from the Netherlands but said it was also looking for local suppliers.

The bread which is a “source of protein” may also contain small amounts of nuts and almonds but is free from additives and is also lactose-free. “It offers consumers with a good protein source and also gives them an easy way to familiarize themselves with insect-based food,” Juhani Sibakov, head of innovation at Fazer Bakeries told Reuters.

However, those willing to try the bread must keep in mind that the insects packed in the bread may cause cross allergies to those “who are allergic to shellfish, molluscs and/or dust mites,” the company warned.

How much does the exotic food cost? Well, each loaf costs 3.99 euros (Rs 307, at current exchange rate), compared with 2 to 3 euros for a regular wheat loaf.

#sirkkaleipää maistattamassa, taikinat kypsyneet yön yli, leivät uunissa – asiakkaat täpinöissään! pic.twitter.com/QGA77a8pHq — Markus Hellström (@mhellstr) November 24, 2017

Though the bakery had developed the bread since last summer, it could not be formally introduced in the market after a ban on selling insects as food was lifted in Finland on 1 November 2017.

Insect-eating also known as entomophagy is a common practice in much of the world. “The leading star in our bakery products is always excellent taste. We made a crunchy dough to enhance taste and increase mouthfeel. The result is delicious and nutritious. Cricket bread is a good source of protein. Insects also contain good fatty acids, calcium, iron and vitamin B12,” Sibakov was quoted saying in their release.

But consumers trying the unique bred couldn’t spot any outstanding factor in taste. “I don’t taste the difference … It tastes like bread,” said Sara Koivisto, a student from Helsinki after trying the new product.

The demand to find more food sources and a desire to treat animals more humanely have raised interest in using insects as a protein source in several Western countries.

