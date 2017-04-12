Shilpa Shetty’s healthy recipes now on restaurant menu

Shilpa Shetty is surely going places. Earlier this year, at Google’s Indian restaurant, Baadal at Googleplex, the tech giant’s corporate headquarters in California, a special Shilpa Shetty playlist replaced the name of the food items on the menu. (Source: File photo) Shilpa Shetty is surely going places. Earlier this year, at Google’s Indian restaurant, Baadal at Googleplex, the tech giant’s corporate headquarters in California, a special Shilpa Shetty playlist replaced the name of the food items on the menu. (Source: File photo)

When it comes to eating right and staying fit, Shilpa Shetty has always been an inspiration. The actress turned businesswoman who launched her own fitness YouTube channel with the ‘Shilpa Shetty Wellness Series’ earlier this year, often shares videos of basic exercises and encourages people towards a healthy living. She also features in the cookery videos on her channel sharing her inside secrets on eating healthy.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty’s songs on Google’s cafeteria menu — Yes, food items can make you dance, too

According to reports, now owing to the popularity of the channel and the recipes featured in it, a Bengaluru-based restaurant has approached Shetty to curate a special section of the menu named after her.

In a statement, the fitness enthusiast said, “I am happy people are following my channel and dishes like the Jeera Chicken and Payasam are finding a place on restaurant menus. Guiding people through a healthy lifestyle is something I am passionate about.”

ALSO READ: Video: Shilpa Shetty’s beginner’s exercise routine is a must watch for all those who want to stay fit

Shetty is surely going places. Earlier this year, at Google’s Indian restaurant, Baadal at Googleplex, the tech giant’s corporate headquarters in California, a special Shilpa Shetty playlist replaced the name of the food items on the menu. This was a part of their welcome program when she visited the restaurant.

There was a interesting melange of food and music like Barasja ae Baadal rice, Tum Lasooni Dal Tadka mein rehte ho, Kadhai Chole ke Dil ka Karaar Lootne, Dil Ne Yeh Kahaa hai Spicy Mushroom Mattar Butter Masala with Cashew se, Churaa Ke Dil Mera, Coconut Irachi Curry, In Dino Dil Mera Tava and more!

Quite an interesting way to pique people’s interest and push them into eating healthier.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd