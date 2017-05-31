Salads and Shopping Bags

The Breakfast Bowl at Cafe Culture The Breakfast Bowl at Cafe Culture

On any day of the week, the rectangular M Block market in GK1 is brimming with shoppers, mostly women of all age-groups. It’s keeping this crowd in mind that Cafe Culture opened its doors a few months ago. The brand new matte white cafe, located on the ground floor, with its aromatic coffees, seems like an attempt to turn shoppers into walk-in customers. Once you are inside, the eatery’s minimal decor — white brick walls, plants in wooden pots and pendant lamps — will soothe your nerves, frayed after endless haggling with pavement shopkeepers and lugging zillions of shopping bags through the galleries.

Their menu is not in its final form, as the chefs are trying to introduce a full-fledged summer menu. But there are numerous healthy variants of pastas, risottos, sandwiches and grills, and not to forget, soups and salads. The menu is mostly a fusion of regular cafe eats, albeit with a gourmet twist, elaborates Head Chef Vipul Arora, who comes with seven years of varied culinary experience in the kitchens of Hotel Le Meridien and Olive Bar and Kitchen.

The cafe’s interiors The cafe’s interiors

This is also one place in the heart of the Capital where vegetarians may not feel left out, considering there are equal number of options for both fares. We are told the owner, Jasleen Shah, in her forties, is a vegetarian herself, and it’s her first restaurant. So there’s Antipasto Focaccia, the signature Shakshouka, Truffled Pourtine, Grilled Vegetables vying for attention alongside the likes of Blue Cheese Gnocchi, Verdura pizza and Chicken Mozzarella Burger. A generous use of greens in every dish ensures you can trick your mind that you are eating healthy and don’t feel guilty later.

The cafe does not have a liquor license and does not intend to get one. It offers a selection of cheese, served with fruits, dry fruits and other nibbles. You may order a reasonable portion of Brie, Camembert or Blue Cheese at as low as Rs 175.

For pre-noon diners, Cafe Culture is a charming place to catch up with friends over some coffee (Blue Tokai, by the way) and a sandwich. And if coffee isn’t your thing, try out their shakes. The Vanilla Blueberry, Pineapple Kale and a wonderful Mango Apricot are quite divine. Those are low on sugar, which brings out the natural taste of the fruit. As for the desserts, you may skip it altogether. All in all, a pleasant place for those planning to have a cuppa post their shopping spree.

